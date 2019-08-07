FREEPORT — Brazoswood and Brazosport got a rivalry game out of the way in the season opener Tuesday, with the Lady Bucs sweeping district foe Brazosport, 24-16, 25-21, 25-20, at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Brazoswood jumped on some Brazosport miscues in the early going then had to hold on as the Lady Ships were able to right themselves in the last two sets.
“Our objective was just to get out there and get the season opener out of the way,” Brazoswood coach Elizabeth Limas said. “We are trying to get some continuity because we are struggling a bit with the setter-hitter combination. But we saw some great things, and we also saw some things that we definitely need to work on.”
Brazoswood dominated the first set, building a 20-8 advantage as Brazosport just couldn’t get anything going.
“These girls are competitive, but we need to get the kinks out,” Brazosport volleyball coach Vonica Ducre said. “They’ve been working hard, but I do believe our strong suit is that we move very well. Unfortunately, we started off a bit slow with that tonight.”
Ducre has only been charge of the program less than a month, hired after Glenn Johnson resigned unexpectedly back in mid-July.
“Despite what’s happened I know that it’s been going well for us,” Ducre said. “But I thought we had some jitters out there that hurt us along with some unforced errors.”
After trailing all of the first game, the Lady Ships took a 1-0 lead to start the second set but again quickly found themselves in a deep hole.
A two-player block from Cora Bowles and Trinity Rieger put Brazoswood up 2-1, then Lady Bucs turned it on and surged ahead 10-3. This time, though, Brazosport managed to fight back.
Led by some nice plays by Mikaya Burton, Brazosport got within three points of the Lady Bucs, 14-11. A kill from Ashley Hutchinson and some miscues from the Lady Ships resulted in three straight points for Brazoswood, to make it 17-11.
Brazosport would cut the lead back to three twice down the stretch before handing the Lady Bucs the win on a long return from Aja Gore.
“I know we missed about five serves in that first set, but I thought they were trying to place the balls where I was calling the serves,” Limas said. “That could have been something that hurt our serving or just first-game jitters.”
The third set turned out to be the most competitive as there were nine ties and neither team building more than a three-point advantage.
Burton came alive for Brazosport as she totaled eight kills, with three of them happening in the back line of the defense.
Brazoswood stayed ahead with its steady play, but was challenged by Brazosport throughout the set.
“Who we played tonight is who we will see this season,” Limas said of her team. “I mean, we saw a lot of different combinations this past weekend, but I am impressed the way they are playing so far.”
A kill by sophomore Emma Williams broke the last tie in the match, giving Brazoswood a 20-19 lead, and a big swing by Lauren Beard made it 21-19.
Beard and Williams got the final two points with a couple of more big swings to clinch the match.
“We just need some more practice and they need to communicate better,” Ducre said. “We also need to take control of the game and we had our chances.”
Brazoswood (1-0) will head to the Adidas John Turner Classic in Pearland starting Thursday.
Brazosport (0-1) will travel to South Houston on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.