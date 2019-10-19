FULSHEAR — Jame’son Rebector and Jordon Woodard each ran for a pair of touchdowns and the defense contributed two of its own as Columbia overwhelmed Fulshear, 56-7, in a District 13-4A contest Friday night.
The Roughnecks had three scoring plays cover at least 50 yards on offense, including a 71-yard run by Rebector and a 50-yard jaunt by Woodard. Jalen Austin and quarterback Cameron Ward connected on a 78-yard scoring pass for the other.
Zade Stroman contributed a 55-yard scoring play on defense with a pick-six, one of two interceptions on the night. Richie Garza took another interception to the house, that play covering 33 yards.
Columbia’s offense ran up 402 yards against Fulshear, which has won just one of eight games this season. Rebector was the top rusher, accounting for 151 of his team’s 301 yards, while Woodard also topped the century mark with 101 yards on four carries.
Improving to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district, Columbia sets up a showdown with rival Brazosport next week at Hopper Field in a game that will help sort out the teams’ playoff chances.
