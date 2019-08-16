Clute
After 87 days away from the football field, the Brazoswood Buccaneers returned Monday to continue the Danny Youngs era.
Spring football ended with the spring game May 17. The Buccaneers then went into their summer program as Youngs continued to instill his leadership.
“I’d say we had a pretty good summer program; it was above average,” Youngs said.
Youngs took over Feb. 17 and since then noticeable changes have been occurring around the Buc field house. Also, new coaches have arrived in the area.
“We pretty much had everyone in the spring so the transition has been pretty easy, so that’s worked out well,” Youngs said. “Most everyone was here during the summer, and we had that new UIL rule where we could practice two hours a week as sports specific. So we’ve been puttering in the right direction.”
Brazoswood, trying to avoid the heat, had its first two practices early in the morning. But that quickly changed Wednesday afternoon.
“Our kids have been working hard, but it’s been hot in those afternoon practices,” Youngs said. “They’ ve been good; I like the intensity and they seem pretty focused and are very coac hable.”
The Bucs were the only Southern Brazoria County team to have spring football and because of that started fall training camp a week after other local schools had already started theirs.
After five days of shorts and helmets, the Bucs will get to full uniforms Saturday for some contact.
Brazoswood’s only scrimmage will be at Texas City next Thursday.
“We had 18 spring practices, but the players have retained a lot of the knowledge real well,” Youngs said. “We just keep telling them that in spring football there is no light at the end of the tunnel, because we just work hard every day. But now we have Texas City coming up in eight days, and we just want to keep working our tails off and get better. We are looking for them to go out and compete in that scrimmage.”
Positions are on the line for the Bucs, so quite a few battles will continue in practice until the season opener.
Brazoswood will open its season on at Fort Bend Elkins at 6 p.m. Aug. 30.
