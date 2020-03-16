Friend is a word that can be defined in a variety of ways depending on the circumstances. My interpretation falls into two categories, casual and bonding. Most of us have a multitude of casual friends we see at church, ballfields, and other events of daily life that we communicate with from time-to-time.
Those that are lucky, as we travel along life’s long river, have a few that we bond with forever. These are the exceptional ones as we share with them our difficult times in which they give us confront as well as creating lasting memories of good adventures together. In doing so, they become like a member of our family.
A few days ago I was in my spring vegetable garden with my hand on the starter card of my tiller when the train went off on my flip top phone. I barely got the word hello out until this familiar voice asked me a question. “Do you still have spots on your tail?” He was referring to my passion for hooking redfish. I knew it was Randy Edens from Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of my smart-mouth bonding fishing brothers. He is head of the class when it comes to reeling that mouth in and out.
By now most of you know that’s what my hooking friends and I do, try to outwit, outsmart, and out brag the other. It’s one of the pleasures of being together. I knew this was going to be a long- winded conservation because we hadn’t talked in quite a while, so it was best to ease back into the hothouse and take a seat in my lawn chair.
We had approximately an hour-long visit about family and the good times we shared together through our 70-year friendship. The conversation ended with my usual goodbye, “I’m still mad at you for moving away to Tulsa in 1972.” Gardening was put on hold for a while as I stared out the window reminiscing about shared adventures together that resulted in a brother-like bonding friendship.
Our relationship started off something like planting a tomato seed that sprouts and grows in to a small vine. During high school, college and even after moving back to Brazosport to start our nine-to-five professions, our relationship was a casual hand-shaking friendship. During the early sixties, we both became members of The Rotary Club. The vine started to bloom and soon big old red tomatoes were ready for picking. We have been loading our memory bank with hook’um and hunt’um good times ever since.
Once during those early years, he took me to Cameron Parrish, Louisiana on a guided duck hunt with Charley La Beau. Taking a wild ride before daylight in Charlie’s screw-boat, through a Louisiana marsh, gave us something we would never forget, but the duck hunt that followed put the icing on the cake. Charlie topped the day off with a Cajun home cooked meal prepared by his wife that featured garfish patties.
On another occasion, we took our wives, Fannie Lou and Carolyn, on a long trip to Abilene, Texas for an out of this world quail hunt with my friend, Bill Bagley. Soon our families included six children that joined us on a tent camping trip to Lake Rayburn and a crappie hooking around a hot spot we called The Banana Tree, which had to be the lake’s best honey hole for the little critters.
After Randy moved to Tulsa in 1972, our tomato picking slowed down some, but it didn’t keep Randy and his two boys, Rome and Lamar, from making several trips to fish and hunt at our Leona farm and our little cabin in the wildwoods near Livingston. The years went rolling along in a big hurry and the vine was beginning to wilt leaving one big ripe tomato to pick.
Randy drove 780 miles to Port Mansfield, Texas for a few sight wade fishing days of line busting with redfish. There wasn’t anything unusual about this adventure. He kept us entertained with his use of the English language, and the refusal to wear a fishing cap, instead opting for another one of his funny little hats that always seemed to be a different style for each occasion. Randy caught two of the biggest reds and we filled our iceboxes with our friends that swim, in what has turned out be our last fishing trip together over thirty years ago.
In August 2006, Randy and Fannie Lou drove 550 miles to be with me and Carolyn to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Perhaps it was the last time we will be able to hug and say I love you in person because of declining driving skills.
However, we will continue to extend what we have enjoyed over so many years. The airwaves will still send out chu-chu sounds on our phones on occasions. We will talk about family, revisit our good times together, and always end by expressing our love for each other. Sometimes, being able to have a bonding relationship at great distances over so many years is rare. Our families, Edens and Parks, have truly been blessed.
