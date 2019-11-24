BOLING — Playing its fourth game at the Boling Basketball Tournament on Saturday morning, the Danbury Lady Panthers found it rough against Stafford, falling 49-24.
A young and inexperienced team, the Lady Panthers fell behind right away as the Lady Spartans took a 10-0 lead. Two buckets each from Briana Richardson and Briana Clark sparked the Spartans’ early run.
Carsen Harris connected on a couple of free throws at the 4:43 mark to end Danbury’s scoring drought. About 30 seconds later, Then she drove the lane and laid in a basket 30 seconds later for the Lady Panthers’ first field goal.
Stafford has always had a sturdy team, but Danbury kept hurting itself time and again with turnovers.
“Those turnovers are fixable, but I need the girls to see where the better pass is and just see the floor better so they know what they are doing,” Lady Panther first-year coach Julie Sample said.
Danbury had nine turnovers in the opening period and 11 more in the second.
Tthe Lady Panthers trailed 20-7 after a quarter and 31-13 by halftime. Pressure defense from the Lady Spartans rattled Danbury a bit. But their poor shooting continued as well, as they were just 4-of-23 from the field by halftime.
“I feel pretty good, I do know that we are learning a lot,” Sample said. “I am still looking for the right fit for the team, and that is one reason why we play these tournaments.”
Stafford didn’t let up on the young Lady Panthers in the third quarter, as they kept pushing the ball every time down the court. Danbury continued to struggle from the floor, making just one field goal in the period.
If there was a bright spot for the Lady Panthers, it was the final quarter, when they took 23 shots at the bucket. Danbury had 36 shots combined in the first three quarters.
In that final period the Lady Panthers also only had four turnovers.
“These girls have come a long way from day one, and we’ve played a lot of games in two tournaments, so they are learning,” Sample said.
Harris led Danbury with 12 points. Jordyn Rutkowske scored five and Sadie Meeks had four points.
Stafford was led by Briana Richardson with 14 points and Briana Clark with 10.
Danbury, 2-8 on the season, will return with a Dec. 3 home date against Galveston O’Connell.
