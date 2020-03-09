ANGLETON
Angleton senior Luke Bowers has gained accolades as an all-district and all-county goalkeeper, but his accolades in the classroom match if not exceed those on the pitch.
The Wildcat team captain excels in academics with a 3.9 GPA and is No. 15 in his graduating class. It’s not an easy task to balance athletics and academics at a high level, but Bowers has done his best to do so.
“It’s pretty stressful. Being the vice president of (National Honor Society) has a lot of responsibilities, and being the captain of the soccer team is a combination of both,” Bowers said. “On the daily, its Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for soccer and then Wednesday is NHS. It’s always something every day.”
He knew going in it would be tough to handle both responsibilities once soccer season began, but he was up for the challenge it presented. Bowers said he loves being a leader in critical positions and relishes the opportunity to test himself.
“I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I knew I could do it,” Bowers said. “I like to push myself. I’ve always had all AP classes going with soccer, and I knew I’ve done these types of things before, so I figured I could keep doing it. I like to be in leadership roles.”
He relishes the opportunity to shine academically.
“It’s satisfying and I make myself proud,” Bowers said. “My parents have always pushed me to do so much and keep my grades high all my life, so I’ve always had to make them proud or happy. But now that I see the good grades in the grade book, it makes myself happy too because I know the hard work is paying off.”
At only 5-foot-8, being a keeper is a challenge in itself. Not having the length most would want in an ideal keeper, Bowers has to be more precise in predict ing where the ball will go and have the reaction time to stop it.
Having to overcome his stature in goal makes him love the job even more, he said, especially knowing it helps his teammates in the end.
“That’s one thing that kind of sucks is being on the short side, but it all works out,” Bowers said. “I always try and do my best, and the most exciting part is being able to do my best and saving harder shots for my team. I don’t like to let my teammates down.”
Fate put Bowers in the net. When he first started playing soccer at 4 years old, he happened to fall in love with the position after being put there randomly.
“Honestly, I kind of just got thrown back there growing up. From there I felt that I could my best back there; it’s kind of thrilling,” Bowers said. “Being the one that has one of the harder jobs made me stick with it.”
His coach, Frank Echaerta, had nothing but good things to say about his team captain. Seeing him grow and develop since Bowers’ freshman year, there’s a reason he choose him to lead the team.
“He’s a great kid, a natural leader that people like to follow and he’s coachable,” Echaerta said. “He does everything he can to make the team better, and I’m lucky he’s been with us for our years.”
Bowers plans to go to Blinn College in Bryan to get his associates degree in nursing then get a job in the field to pay for his bachelors degree. He then wants to get his masters degree to become a nurse anesthetist and would like to enroll in Texas A&M’s nursing program after Blinn.
