ANGLETON — The Wildcats were in the last playoff spot in their district, and the players who put Angleton there were rewarded with numerous all-district soccer selections for the 2019-20 season.
Wildcat goalkeeper Luke Bowers earned District 24-5A Goalkeeper of the Year with 48 saves in only 10 district games, improving on his first-team selection last season.
“I was excited. Last year I was second in the goalkeeping standings and this year I was trying to do better to not only help my team, but get the award,” Bowers said. “It just showed everything paid off in the end.”
Joining Bowers on the list of superlatives from the district were Terry’s Ronald Aguilar for Most Valuable Player and Bryan Rivas for Offensive MVP; Shadow Creek’s Bryant Castillo for Defensive MVP; Foster’s Neuman Osagie for Midfielder MVP; Lamar Consolidated’s Edwin Quijada for Newcomer of the Year; and Terry’s Michael Bevins for Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats also had three players earn first-team selections in Nathan Balleza, Oscar Martinez and Mario Herbert. Joining them were Terry’s Aldo Castaneda, Kevin De La Fuente, Jason Lopez, Eduardo Rodriguez and Franklin Velasquez; Shadow Creek’s David Rice, Caleb Geer, Wilman Landaverde and Erick Landaverde; Manvel’s Luis Moreno, Theodore Echegeri, Esteban Lopez and Alejandro Morales; Foster’s Numan Osagie, Kevin Vallone, and Nicholas Arrelano; Lamar Consolidated’s Jose Ortiz and Jay Suljic; Willowridge’s Rene Cruz and Jose Mejia; Fort Bend Hightower’s Jose Santiago; and Fort Bend Marshall’s Johnathan Bedolla.
“This is a great bunch of athletes. We’ve been in a two-year drought in the playoffs and were looking forward for a chance to get back with the fourth seed,” Angleton head coach Frank Echaerta said. “I’m really proud of their accolades, our captains and our team for all the work they put in this season.”
Wildcats who made second team were Isaac Dominguez, Jesus Gutierrez and Juan Garcia. Other players who joined them were Terry’s Anndy Garcia, Carlos Rafael Duran, Isaak Mendez, Javier Nava and Francisco Hernandez; Shadow Creek’s Stephen Mgbemeje, Joseph Elmore, Andrew Asdel and Aarya Patel; Manvel’s Alexander Santibanez, Juan Sanchez, Talal Gbamgbola and Adrian Guerrero; Foster’s Brandon Tobar, Ricky Rivera and Manuel Jimenez; Lamar Consolidated’s Alan Jimenez and Fernando Morales; Willowridge’s Walter Rentana and Rojerio Gonzalez; Fort Bend Hightower’s Armando Ventura; and Fort Bend Marshall’s Axel Portillo.
Ebuka Osigwe-Bright, Kevin Cortez and Salvador Perez received honorable mention for Angleton.
