BOYS GOLF
Brazoswood Bucs competed at the 2020 Eagle Invitational on Feb. 7 to 8, hosted by Barbers Hill at Eagle Point Golf Club in Mont Belvieu with senior Jacob Borow taking first place with his -1 (141).
As a team, the Bucs scored a 333 the first day then turned around for a 327. Conditions were windier with slick greens on the second day.
Next up for Brazoswood is a March 6 to 7 tournament at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bucs keep winning
Brazoswood continued its conquest of District 23-6A by beating Pearland, 6-2 at The Rig on Friday behind a hat trick from senior Maddie Bowers.
Bowers scored four of those goals with Kaitlyn Futschik and Aaliyah Casas each getting one goal. Fernanda Orozco led in assists with three as Futschik, Casas and Karina Flores each had one.
The Lady Bucs are now 4-0 in district play with a 7-4 overall mark.
In sub-varsity play, Lady Buc JV Silver beat Pearland Silver, 5-0 an the JV Blue won 3-0.
Ladycats win big: Angleton got back in the win column with a 12-0 shutout of visiting Fort Bend Marshall on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The match was called at the 45-minute mark because Marshall was only playing with seven players.
Scoring for the Ladycats were junior Abby Nett with three goals; Meagan Carroll, Alyssa Briones and Olivia Smith each with two; Frida Lundquist, Cristina Belmares and Sidney Cansino each contributing one.
Assists were by Briones and Sunflower Hudgeons with two each; Smith, Aleesa Castor and Emily Avila with an assist each.
Angleton is now 5-1-1 in District 24-5A and will be at Fort Bend Hightower this Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
B’wood come out on top against Oilers
The Brazoswood Buccaneers hosted Pearland at Slade Field on Friday in District 23-6A action and came out with a 2-1 victory.
Bucs’ Gerardo Lucero opened up the scoring with 25 minutes left in the first half after the Oilers were unable to clear the ball off a set play and Jose Rios kept the ball in play for Lucero to shoot it past the goalkeeper.
With eight minutes before halftime, Stefano Argheben doubled the lead for Brazoswood scoring off a pass from Jacob Jimenez, 2-0. While the Oilers gained momentum in the second half and scored with 15 minutes left to keep the game close, Brazoswood persevered.
The Bucs (1-2-3, 6-7-3) will travel to play Alief Hastings on Tuesday.
Buc JV gets hard earned win: Brazoswood Buccaneer junior varsity beat Pearland, 1-0 also on Friday at Slade Field.
Fabian Tijerina scored the game winner in the second half. Other standouts were Josue Villegas, Michale Gonzalez and goalkeeper Osvaldo Farciert.
Dogs, Ships tie on pitch: The Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity hosted Brazosport last Thursday at Bulldog Stadium as it ended in a 1-1 tie.
Both goals were scored in the first half as Sweeny took the lead when James Jaime was fouled in the box and scored the penalty kick, 1-0.
With play back-and-forth, the Exporters found the back of the net with 4.1 seconds left before halftime.
The second half was played even by both teams.
Sweeny is now 2-1-3 and will take on Bay City Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.