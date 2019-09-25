FREEPORT
In typical fashion of a battle between rivals, the Sweeny Lady Bulldogs stormed back Tuesday after being down two sets to the Brazosport Lady Ships to win 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8 at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym in the District 24-4A volleyball opener for both teams.
“I told them that it takes a tough team to be down 2-0 and come back and win,” Sweeny coach Evaree Ray said. “We played a better, complete set of volleyball toward the end, so I am very proud about that. When we are energetic, taking care of business on our side, we do well.”
Knowing they had to pull out the third set in order to stay in it, the Lady Bulldogs rode 15 kills, including 10 from senior Megan Kessler, to keep the match going.
Brazosport came on in the fourth set opening with a 4-0 lead after an ace by senior Breanna Brimage. Sweeny rallied to tie it 5-5 and the set would be knotted three more times. A net return shot by Brazosport gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead for good at 9-8.
They cruised from that point, winning the next 16 points as Lorelei Irby connected on four big aces during the run to knot up the match 2-2.
The Lady Bulldogs opened that final set with four quick points after a couple of aces from Asha Strauhter and a kill from Kessler.
An ace by Brimage got Brazosport within a point, 4-3, and Brazosport’s Jerrilee Shadden used a tipped ball to close within two points, 10-8. But Kamryn Downs started a 5-0 run with a big shot off the defense and Sweeny won the next five points and the match.
“We came out on fire and had a lot of energy and it seems like that second wind just never kicked in for us,” Brazosport interim coach Vonica Ducre said. “We tried to push them and push them and they did well and fought hard, but we just came up short.”
Sweeny came out on fire in the first set, taking a commanding 12-4 lead. But Brazosport started picking away until a kill from Shadden and an out of bounds shot by the Lady Bulldogs gave the Lady Ships their first lead, 16-15.
A set by Bri Perry gave Kessler another opportunity and the set was tied 18-18. But a net serve by Sweeny, a kill from Aja Gore and turnover by the Lady Dogs quickly gave the Lady Ships a three-point lead, 21-18, on its way to winning the set.
There were 11 ties in the second set until a big shot from the Lady Ships gave them momentum and it ended with a net return shot by Adell Alford.
Still, Ray was pleased overall.
“This will build our momentum. Preseason was kind of tough for us and I did that on purpose,” she said. “If we can continue to be consistent and just keep growing, we should be all right.”
Sweeny (1-0, 14-17 overall) will return to the court at Bay City next Tuesday. Brazosport (0-1) will head to La Marque to continue district play Tuesday.
