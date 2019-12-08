FREEPORT — The Brazoswood Buccaneers swimmers were highly seeded throughout each event and showed why that was the case Saturday.
The Bucs placed first at the 38th annual Brazosport Invitational in both the boys and girls standings at at Brazosport High School Natatorium. They dominated the competition, with the boys having a score of 394 while the girls had a score of 218.
“We competed hard; that’s always been the theme for us,” Brazoswood head coach Robert Brown said. “We’ve had to do a lot of traveling for practice because our boiler is down, but I’m glad we were able to compete and times didn’t drop.”
The invitational had 10 teams competing, with Brazosport’s Lady Exporters coming in fourth with 89 points and the boys team coming in 10th. Columbia’s Roughnecks placed fifth with 59 points and the Lady ‘Necks placed 10th.
“It was a good meet overall,” Brazosport head coach Adam Collins said. “It was some really good competition among all the teams, and the girls did better than expected. “Some dropped some times, which is good at this point in the season, and they finished in fourth place.”
Brazoswood’s Lady Bucs set the tone for the invitational in the girls 200-yard medley relay, placing first and fifth. The top quartet of Sarah Gambrel, Emily Agan, Summer Sanders and Kathryn Gambrel finished in 2 minutes, 3.91 seconds, while the relay of Sarah Copenhaver, Raina Cline, Arami Sulin and Victoria Medrano had a time of 3:05.49.
The Bucs wouldn’t be outdone, placing second, third and fourth in the boys 200 medley relay with the second-place team of Anthony Sury, Myles de Valcourt, Ben Latta and Noah Cobb finishing in 1:49.68, three seconds behind first place Alvin with 1:46.99.
Brazoswood also placed first in the girls and boys 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.78 for the Lady Bucs and 1:40.60 for the Bucs. They placed third in the girls 400 freestyle relay behind Manvel (4:47.36) and Bay City (5:15.57) with a time of 5:15.79 for the Lady Bucs. The Bucs boys teams were first and third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:39.92 and 4:07.25.
Most of all, Brazoswood showed its depth in the individual events with 18 swimmers placing in the top five of at least one event.
For the Lady Bucs, Sarah Gambrel placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.14) and second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.65). Emily Agan placed first in the 200 IM (2:34.08) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:57.38). Summer Sanders placed first in the 50 freestyle (26.06) and first in the 500 freestyle (5:53.42). Kathryn Gambrel placed first in the100 butterfly (1:11.05) and first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.35).
For the Bucs boys team, Ben Latta placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:01.80) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (56.9). Trey Ponzi placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.77) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:44.75). Saylor Sherrard was third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.58) and first in the 500 freestyle (5:32.77). Myles de Valcourt placed first in the 200 IM (2:02.87) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.45). Patrick Martin placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:32.94). Matthew Traynor placed second in both the 50 freestyle (23.61) and 100 freestyle (52.21). Mason Kesler finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (24.73) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.47). Anas Chouai placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:01) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:12). Aiden Sauceda placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.68). Sydney De La Huerta was fifth in the 100 butterfly. Anthony Sura placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:00.79). Riley Kuhlman placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.42). Cole Potter placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.07). Josh Robison placed first in the 1-meter dive (233 points).
“They were able to maintain their times and in some cases get better,” Brown said. “I’m happy with the meet and it’s never bad to get first place, which is hard to do when you haven’t been practicing your normal times in the pool.”
For the Brazosport girls, Casandra Garcia placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Columbia’s Dylan Foster placed sixth in the boys 50 freestyle (26:00) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:11.37), while teammate Jacob Bailes placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (26:31).
Lady ’Neck Madison Albair placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.18).
