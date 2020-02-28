WEST COLUMBIA — Scoring a run in every inning, the Roughnecks’ bats propelled them to a 14-8 win Thursday afternoon over the Calhoun Sandcrabs at the Hit and Run Tournament at Renfro Field.
“The kids are locked in right now. They’re able to see the fastballs and drive the ball through the gaps and that’s what we work on and preach every day,” Columbia head coach Jeff Shank said.
After going down by three in the first inning, Columbia answered with five runs, a rally launched by Kameron Craig’s double.
Roughneck pitcher Jaret Bradford gave up only one run in facing 17 batters after the first inning. He threw 59 strikes, fanning three hitters and walking one, before being relieved by Tate Thrasher in the fourth.
“We had three errors, but Bradford settled in and started throwing strikes, and when we do that, good things happen,” Shank said. “Our defense was able to play on their toes and do good things for us.”
In the bottom of the third, Columbia’s Kade Reynolds greeted the Sandcrabs’ third pitcher with a home run to left field for an 8-4 lead. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk.
Trace Quisenberry blasted a home run over the left field wall later in the inning to put the ’Necks up 11-4.
Columbia had 16 hits to a dozen for Calhoun.
“It get the kids excited and it works, but we’re preaching line drives and good ground balls,” Shanks said. “Anytime the ball goes out of the yard, it’s a good time.”
The Sandcrabs tried to mount a surge late in the game. Calhoun’s Michael Felkins hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth after Thrasher walked three batters, cutting the Columbia lead to 13-8.
However, Columbia retired the next three hitters to get out of a jam.
“It all started with the guys starting it off and getting on base and getting the runs we needed. Good runs and good defense,” Reynolds said. “Just the team coming together and hitting the ball, playing good defense was good.”
The ‘Necks will play El Campo at 3 p.m. today while Calhoun takes on Fulshear at 10 a.m at Renfro Field.
