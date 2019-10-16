Literally following in his father’s footsteps, Chase Janzcak is in his fourth football coaching season, hoping one day to be at the helm just like his dad.
In his first season with the Sealy Tigers, Janzcak is experiencing his first varsity position after doing mostly sub-varsity work with the East Bernard Brahmas for the past three seasons.
Jay Janzcak, originally from Sealy, was the offensive coordinator back during the heydays of the Tigers in the 1990s when they won four consecutive state titles.
In 2003, Jay Janzcak took the head football job/athletics director position at Danbury and was there through the 2007 season. Chase Janzcak attended Danbury schools through the eighth grade before moving onto Angleton High School as his father entered an administration career.
“Knowing that I wanted to follow in my dad’s path as well and someday become a head coach, this has been a good growing time for me here at Sealy, because I’ve been able to see how much more time we have to put in to prepare the guys for Friday,” Chase Janzcak said.
Coaching wide receivers this season, Chase will also get to coach track and field after the football season as well.
“While at East Bernard I coached mainly JV on football but I did help them with film work for the varsity,” Janzcak said. “I also coached basketball, baseball and was the head golf coach. We are a big golfing family, and I always wanted to have that opportunity to someday coach that and I did, which was fantastic.
“But I’ve been learning from different people here including coach (Shane) Mobley, our head coach,” Janzcak said. “We have some good weapons at wide receiver here, and we kind of figured who our main guys were going to be three games into the season. But that was before the Brazosport game which we were jelling, but Brazosport had a good scheme against us.”
At t hat point the Tigers were ranked No. 4 in Class 4A before being knocked off by the Exporters, 21-20.
“That was a tough game for us,” Janzcak said. “We were off last week, so it will be interesting to see how we respond after El Campo beat Brazosport. I am thinking hopefully we will respond well against them this Friday.”
After Angleton High School, Janzcak attended Brazosport College for a season after a golfing career fell through at Hillsboro Junior College when the program was dropped. He then headed to Texas A&M, where he graduated, and during his final two seasons he got to learn from Bryan High School’s Ross Rogers.
“So when I was going to Brazosport College I helped out coach (Ryan) Roark at Angleton during that football season by charting plays in the (press) box,” Chase said. “After that I went to Texas A&M and that is where I helped out coach Rogers ,where I was more involved with that staff and learned a whole lot. After graduating Texas A&M, I got the job at East Bernard.”
Janzcak attended elementary school in Sealy while his dad was coaching with the Tigers. So he is actually in familiar territory when it comes to family.
“It is funny how in life it comes full circle, so I am the second coach J to come through Sealy,” Janzcak said. “I’ve learned so much from my dad in football and in life in general, so he is my hero and my role model. I will talk to him about Xs and Os at least twice a week with schemes that he used while he was here at Sealy.”
Though he is willing to travel anywhere for a varsity position from here on out, Janzcak has enjoyed the small-town feel.
“I feel like my personality fits that kind of head football/athletics director type of atmosphere,” he said. “No matter where I land, I know I will be happy and just be happy to have anything.
“But I do believe my personality suits more of the smaller schools and community. I enjoy getting to know the person, and so knowing that, I think I could make a bigger impact on players and their families.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.