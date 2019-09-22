HOUSTON — Taking advantage of turnovers, the Brazosport Exporters improved to 3-1 on the season as they cruised to a 54-8 victory against North Forest at Joe K. Butler Stadium.
Looking to go into the bye week on a positive note, it was all good in the first 24 minutes of play as the Ships scored on three of four turnovers by the Bulldogs in the first half.
“It does look good when you do something like that, but this was a sloppy, sloppy game and you could tell we only had one day of practice this week,” Brazosport Exporter coach Mark Kanipes said. “So we have to do a better job, we have to perform and we can’t make any excuses. We do have to do a better job because we have a big task at hand in two weeks when we play Sealy.”
Already leading 6-0 after a Daraell Preston seven yard score, the Ships got back on offense quickly.
With the effort of Brazosport’s cornerback Cornell Brown intercepting Bulldogs’ quarterback Casey Blackmon, the Exporters were back in scoring position at the 15 yard line.
Looking at a fourth and two, Preston scored from the six yard line to make it 13-0.
Brown wasn’t done giving the Ships good field position as on the ensuing kickoff, he recovered the kick and took it to the Bulldog 28 yard line.
Brazosport moved the ball steadily into the 10 yard line, where Paul Woodard capped off the 28 yard drive with a nine yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 after one quarter.
Brazosport continued to pour it on, this time with lineman CJ Calhoun on defense who intercepted Blackmon at their 15 yard line and maneuvered himself through opposing Bulldogs 85 yards into the end zone, 27-0.
With 2:49 left before halftime the Exporter defense stopped North Forest on a fourth down and five as they took over at their own 24 yard line.
After a 27 yard completion from Kariyen Goins to Rayleen Bell, Preston bolted on what looked like a 49 yard score. But a holding penalty inside the 10 yard line by the Ships placed the ball at the 15 yard line. Four plays later, Preston got his third touchdown of the first half on a 1 yard run, 34-0.
“You never gripe about a win and it was a big win for us, but playing on Saturday and nobody in the stands we have to be able to overcome that kind of stuff,” Kanipes said.
Touchdown scores by Pablo Marin, Paul Woodard and Preston in the third quarter pushed the score to 54-0. Most of the starters played the entire game.
“To be honest with you, we don’t have many backups,” Kanipes said. “We tried to get them in when we could but we did what we could because of the depth.”
Next up for the Ships are the Sealy Tigers to open District 13-4A play on Oct. 4 after a bye week.
“That is what our focus will be on now and we are relatively healthy,” Kanipes said. “But we are going to have to play a lot better to compete against those guys.”
Preston finished the big night with 111 yards on the ground on just 13 carries and four touchdowns.
North Forest’s Roger Platt scored with 6:14 left in the game on a one yard run for the Bulldogs.
