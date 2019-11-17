ALVIN — In a back and forth battle, the freshman Brazosport Longhorns and Friendswood Broncos went four overtimes before the Longhorns finally put the only points on the scoreboard to eke out a 6-0 victory in the South Texas Youth Association Super Bowl.
The Saturday game at Alvin Memorial Stadium came down to a fourth-down call for the Longhorns (10-0) at the Friendswood 3-yard line. Dreylon Wiley, who was taking his first snap in the game, just barely avoided two would-be tacklers as he headed toward the end zone, finally making it in. The extra-point failed, but now all the Longhorns needed was a stop by their defense.
On first down for Friendswood at the 10, Anden Sameei took the handoff, but the ball came out of his grasp as the Longhorns’ Elan Martinez was right there for the recovery and the Super Bowl victory.
With each team getting five possessions in regulation time, the deepest penetration was by Friendswood to the 1-yard-line. With 3:51 before halftime the Broncos went eight plays until Sameei caught a five-yard reception from Trenton Hustak to place the ball at the 1.
With no timeouts, the Broncos had to spike the ball to stop the clock with eight seconds left.
Friendswood decided to run the ball, and Sameei was held up in the backfield by Landen Jones and Amari Duncan as the first half ended.
In the second half the Longhorns didn’t pass the 50-yard line as both defenses worked hard to contain each other.
In the first overtime each team got the ball at the 25. With each overtime the ball was pushed up five yards.
In the third overtime, starting at the 15-yard-line, Friendswood running back Brody Hacker fumbled at the 4 with Brazosport’s Martinez coming up with the ball.
The Longhorns got the first crack at the end zone in the fourth overtime with the ball at the 10. Brazosport fumbled on its first two snaps, but Bralen Smith reeled off nine yards to the 3. Smith was hurt on the play and exited the game.
Then it was Wiley’s turn to shine, and he did.
