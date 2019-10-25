ANGLETON — The Wildcats’ 11-season run of making the high school football playoffs could be in jeopardy as they head into the final three games of the season needing some help.
“We know we have to win out and there have to be some situations that have to happen for us to have an opportunity to get in,” Angleton second-year head coach Jason Brittain said. “It kind of came down to the same situation last year between Hightower and Friendswood. So if we win out, there are some situations that would put us in the playoffs.”
At 1-3 in District 10-5A D-I, the Wildcats are tied for fifth place with Texas City (1-3, 1-6), making today’s contest at Stingaree Stadium crucial for both teams. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
“We need to take care of our business. We knew the front part of our district was front-loaded, so we knew that the magic number to get in the playoffs was five — but we knew that wasn’t going to be easy,” Brittain said. “So if we won four, there wasn’t a certainty to get in.”
Alvin Shadow Creek and Fort Bend Hightower are each 4-0 to lead the district. They are followed by Foster and Friendswood, both at 3-1.
Foster and Shadow Creek played Thursday, while Friendswood will take on Hightower today at home.
Statistically, the Wildcats (3-3) have the upper hand on the Stingarees (1-6) as they are averaging 320 yards of offense while giving up 262.7 to opponents.
Angleton played Foster, Hightower and even Shadow Creek tough, but couldn’t hold on in the second half for each of those games.
The Wildcats’ Wing-T will have to be in top form with senior Jordan Scott Jones (95-700 yards, 7.37 per carry, eight TDs) and junior JT Anderson (60-365 yards, 6.08 per carry, two TDs). They will need held from senior quarterback Justus Mayon (52-of-94 attempts, 543 yards, six TDs, four INTs) who passed for 174 of those yards last week in their 44-21 loss to Foster.
Angleton will face a similar run game with Texas City as Semaj McCall (129-698 yards, 5.41 per carry, five TDs) and Corday Williams (44-344 yards, 7.82 per carry, three TDs) lead the way.
“They will show up with a power running game, and run it 76 percent of the time and have a strong running back,” Brittain said. “They will line up with that big offensive line and run at you over and over again.”
The Wildcats will host Galveston Ball next week and finish the year at Friendswood.
“We are continuing to do our routines and our expectations of the things we believe in and our kids are showing up and working their tails off,” Brittain said. “We don’t lack any confidence in what we are doing, the players, our coaches we all feel good our opportunity to win the next three games and that is all we are worried about.”
The Stingarees lead the all-time series 24-18. Angleton beat them last season, 56-10.
