GIRLS BASKETBALL
It turned out to be a long game for the Brazoswood Lady Bucs in District 23-6A play Friday, getting bounced at Performance Gym by the Pearland Dawson Lady Eagles, 56-26.
Missing Christina “Twig” Bolton because of an injury, the Lady Bucs struggled to score, putting up just one point in the second period and Dawson led 27-7 by halftime.
Nataly Segler paced the Lady Bucs with eight points and Haley Williamson scored seven. Freshman Reagan Blank pulled down 10 rebounds.
Jalayah Ingram led Pearland Dawson with 16 points.
Brazoswood, which drops to 0-5 in district play and 7-21 overall, will head to Alief Elsik on Tuesday. Dawson improved to 3-1 in district.
The Lady Buc junior varsity lost 43-31. Dyanka Morales scored 13 points and Aaliyah Wiled led the team in rebounds.
The freshmen Lady Bucs lost, 51-11, with Mariah Rodriguez scoring seven points and Hannah Murro scoring the other four.
Lady Redskins trounce Cougars: The Freeport Intermediate Lady Redskin seventh-grade A and B teams swept Clute Intermediate on Thursday.
In the A team’s 33-12 victory, Deja El-Amin led the scorers with 25 points.
The B squad pulled out an 18-10 victory behind the scoring of Sesse Harwell with six points. Julissa Hernandez and Sarah Juarez each had three points.
On Tuesday, the seventh-grade A team got by Sweeny, 51-10, as Deja El-Amin scored 41 points.
Aaleigha Madrigal and Ja’Nhiya King each had four steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clute splits games
The Clute Intermediate eighth-grade Cougars played host to Freeport Intermediate and the A team fell, 51-46, in a close one Thursday.
Cameron Rodriguez and Michael Wright each scored nine points to lead the Cougars.
Outstanding performers on defense were Marlon Jackson and Anthony Trevino.
The B team had a better result, beating Freeport Intermediate, 42-39.
Outstanding performers on offense were Julio Rios with 12 points and Bryan Martinez with eight. Outstanding performers on defense were Micah Johnson and Christ Olmeda.
Both the A and B teams will take on El Campo next week.
Cougars sweep Redskins: The Clute Intermediate seventh-grade A and B teams defeated Freeport Intermediate at home Thursday.
The A team won 58-34 with three players scoring in double digits — Kyle Matthews with 17, Candon Walker with 13 and Jamarcus Shockley with 10.
Defensively, Mallon James, Walker, Matthews, Caleb Jefferson and Shockley all played well.
In the B team’s 39-23 victory, Alfonso Elicerio led all scorers with 15 points.
Also helping out on the scoring were Jayden Tyree with 10 points and Sebastian Rodriguez with eight.
Outstanding performers on defense were Joshua Williams, Elicerio and Adan Garcia.
Next up is a trip to El Campo for both the A and B teams next week.
BOYS SOCCER
Sweeny wins pair
The Sweeny Bulldogs continued their good run at the Rice Consolidated Soccer Tournament with two more victories Friday.
Playing in Altair, the Bulldogs defeated Yoakum, 1-0, with Miguel Ramos scoring the lone goal.
Sweeny came back in the afternoon with another 1-0 win, this time against host Rice Consolidated.
Trace Holmes got the winning goal with an assist by Trey Robbins.
On Thursday, the Sweeny Bulldogs opened the tournament with victories against El Campo and Cameron Yoe.
Against the Yoemen, the Bulldogs blanked them, 3-0, behind two goals from Trace Holmes and a goal by Trey Robbins. Getting assists were Miguel Ramirez and Carlos Jurado.
In a 2-1 win against the Ricebirds, Holmes and Jurado connected on goals. Jurado also had an assist.
Sweeny (5-3-0) will meet up with Columbia (5-3-0) in the semifinals of the tournament at 1 p.m. today at Rice Consolidated ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium.
’Necks take first loss: Columbus handed the Columbia Roughnecks their first loss of the Rice Consolidated tournament Friday afternoon, 2-0.
Earlier in the day, Columbia beat Hempstead, 3-0, behind two goals from Juan Rosas and one by Andres Mata. Lane Fields had two assists and Rosas had the other.
Columbia followed with a 2-0 win over Smithville, with Fields and Juan Aguilar scoring the goals. Diego Olguin had an assist.
On Thursday, the Roughnecks beat Bay City, 1-0, weathering the rain with the lone goal by Rosas off a Lane Fields assist.
Columbia will play Sweeny today in the semifinals at 1 p.m. at Rice Consolidated Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Championship game is at 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.