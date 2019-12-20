Three former local high school football players will participate in postseason play this year to end their respective seasons. University of Louisiana-Lafayette placekicker Kenneth Almendares, Southern Methodist University running back TaMerik Williams and University of Texas safety BJ Foster will represent Southern Brazoria County as they compete for wins to end their seasons.
TAMERIK WILLIAMS
Williams is an Angleton Wildcat product in his freshman season at SMU, getting his first taste of bowl practices and playing in a bowl game.
SMU (10-2) plays Florida Atlantic University (10-3) in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. The game can be seen on ABC 13.
“It’s been good. It’s a good thing and I’ve got to experience a lot,” Williams said. “I’ve been able to try different foods and visit places like the Marina Plaza and other places.”
He hasn’t seen much time on the field as a running back, sitting behind seniors Xavier Jones and Ke’Mon Freemon on the depth chart, but he’s helped out his team in other ways and has learned a lot.
“I’ve been contributing on special teams and helping the team out however I can,” Williams said. “Practicing with them, they’ve shown me how to do things the right way, how to block correctly, where my eyes should be and how to work.”
Williams has run for 25 yards on 10 attempts this season.
BJ FOSTER
Another Angleton product, Foster is in his sophomore season for the Longhorns. He will be playing in his second bowl game after helping the Longhorns beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl last season.
Texas (7-5) plays Utah (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl at 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve in San Antonio. The game can be seen on ESPN.
Foster has been a starter for the ’Horns since his freshman season, playing in 20 games so far in his career with 78 tackles, two interceptions, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
KENNETH ALMENDARES
A former Brazoswood Buccaneer, Almendares is in his freshman season for the Rajin’ Cajuns. He will handle kickoff duties when Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3) plays Miami of Ohio (8-5) in the Lending Tree Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in Mobile, Alabama. ESPN will televise the contest.
“It’s something you always want to end the season with,” Almendares said. “We want to end it with a win.”
The Rajin’ Cajuns have taken some time off since their bowl is after the new year, so Alemdares hasn’t had much bowl practice yet, but he’s enjoyed the experiences he’s had in his first season on his new team.
“I like the traveling, being able to experience new places with my teammates,” he said. “One place was going to Coastal Carolina because it was right by the beach so we got to enjoy ourselves for a little while.”
While Alemdares is the kickoff kicker, he’s behind senior Steve Artigue as the starting placekicker. That hasn’t stopped him from getting into a routine and knowing he can be the guy when called upon.
“We both work together and practice the same routines,” Almendares said. “We practice the same way and emphasize situations because we’re situational players. I know he can do what I can and I can do what he can do.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.