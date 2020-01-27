GIRLS SOCCER
Playing at Bulldog Stadium on Friday the Sweeny Lady Dogs shutout visiting Columbus, 6-0 led by Kayla York’s three goals.
The other three goals were scored by Ansley Blake, Mikaela Schulz and Jaleigh McCarey.
Assists were by Blake with three; Schulz, Julie Bible and Kelly Bible with an assist each.
Sweeny (5-5-1) will start District 24-4A play by hosting Columbia today.
BOYS SOCCER
Wildcats survive Eagles in physical game
Playing Fort Bend Willowridge in District 24-5A on Friday at Wildcat Stadium, the Angleton Wildcats survived a 1-0 win against the Eagles.
In a physical matchup, there were 11 cards handed out as Oscar Martinez scored the only goal in the first half with an assist by Salvador Perez.
Goalkeeper Luke Bowers had eight saves in the match.
Angleton (2-0-1, 5-3-2) will host Manvel on Tuesday to continue district play.
Bulldogs get home victory: Sweeny Bulldogs hosted Columbus on Friday to wrap up nondistrict play and finished it with a 1-0 win against the Cardinals at Bulldog Stadium.
Bulldogs’ Trace Holmes scored the only goal off an assist from Miguel Ramirez.
Sweeny (7-5-0 overall) opens District 24-4A play today at home against Columbia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Ships sink Bay City
The Brazosport Lady Ships did a number on Bay City in District 24-4A action with a 65-6 victory Friday.
Brazosport stayed unbeaten in district play and are now 4-0 improving to 17-8 on the season.
Junior Aja Gore scored 25 points with 18 rebounds in a double/double; Simone Fuller scored 16 points and had seven steals and Kamrie Walker scored 10 points with six steals.
Next up is a road trip to Columbia for the Lady Ships on Tuesday.
Segler leads Lady Bucs in district win: In a low-scoring first half the Brazoswood Lady Bucs picked up their second District 23-6A victory Friday at the Performance Gym by beating Alief Hastings, 43-35.
Down 12-10 at halftime, Brazoswood exploded for 33 second-half points for the 43-35 win against the Lady Bears. Leading players were Nataly Segler with a double/double, 17 points, 10 rebounds; Taly Montejano scored nine points with six boards; Macy Leger had seven points with eight rebounds.
Brazoswood (2-6, 9-22 overall) will visit George Ranch on Tuesday.
Lady Warriors take tough loss: The Angleton Christian Lady Warriors headed to Kingwood Covenant on Friday taking a 40-10 loss.
On the scoreboard, Kori Russell and Savannah King each scored four points.
“We just never got our offense going,” Angleton Christian coach Daniel Risinger said. “We also had too many bad passes with missed shots.”
The Lady Warriors will be at Eagle Heights on Tuesday.
Lady Buc JV gets big win: The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity made it look easy against the visiting Alief Hastings JV in a 54-14 victory.
Aaliyah Wiley led the scorers with 18 points; Lizzie Harpham scored 14; Tori Little had 10 points; Lynette Salinas scored nine and Kaylee Muskwinsky had three.
In the Lady Buc freshmen contest, the Lady Bears got by Brazoswood, 27-20.
My’Asia Maxie scored 10 points and Paris DeLeon chipped in seven points for the Lady Bucs in the loss.
Lady ’Necks go extra session: Visiting Columbia had to go an extra period against rival Sweeny on Friday in District 24-4A with a 42-40 victory.
Jamoryai Butler scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds to lead Columbia in the win. Also scoring for the Lady ’Necks were Kirstin Bragg with 10 points and Jada Rhoades tossed in nine points. Bragg and Rhoades each pulled down six boards with Myriah Wessells getting five; Wessells led in assists with five and Bragg had two steals.
The game was back and forth as Sweeny overcame a first-period four-point deficit to take a 27-26 lead after three periods.
The Lady Dogs were led by Asha Strauther’s 18 points and Skylar Bess’ 10 points. Bess went down with an injury in the third quarter.
Columbia (3-1, 14-8) will host Brazosport and Sweeny (1-3, 8-15) will take on St. Agnes in a nondistrict matchup with both games Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bears snatch victory from Bucs
It was only a six-point game in the third period but the Alief Hastings Bears opened it up on Brazoswood with an 80-52 District 23-6A victory.
Brazoswood dropped to 1-6 in district play and 14-13 overall for the season.
Junior Jake Simpson led the Bucs with 23 points and eight rebounds.
The Bucs will host George Ranch on Tuesday in another district contest at the Performance Gym.
Exporters fall in overtime: The Brazosport Exporters played at Bay City on Friday in a District 24-4A matchup falling to the Blackcats, 95-92 in overtime.
Ryleen Bell scored 39 points for the Ships with Jared Cooper adding 16 and Hayden McDaniel 13 in the loss.
The Ships fell to 0-2 in district play, 7-10 overall and will host Columbia on Tuesday.
Bout basketball goes down on the road: On a trip to Stafford this past Thursday, both the West Brazos eighth-grade A and B teams went down to the Spartans.
In its loss, the A team was led by Trevon High’s 18 points as Noe Gallardo scored 12 points.
The B team lost 34-18 with Dinny Seay scoring seven points and Jayce Mata adding four points with a couple of steals.
Bulldog seventh-graders sweep Needville: The Sweeny Bulldog seventh grade A and B teams both got wins against Needville on Thursday.
First, the A team earned a 36-30 victory with Cory Jackson scoring 10 points; Seth Jammer had nine; Cooper Long and Cayden Jones each scored seven points and Holden Bullock scored two.
Playing well on the defensive side were Jaxon Schroeder, Jabari Tims, Nicholas Jackson and Deshaun James.
The B team got a 10 point victory, 24-14 against the Blue Jays as Miguel Garza and Kaden Jammer each scored eight points; Bryan Jammer scored four and Cody Cole had three points. On defense Kye Cook, Lane Dorsett and John Colbert all played well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.