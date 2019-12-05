ANGLETON
A first-timer for the Junior World Finals at the National Finals Rodeo, 16-year-old CodyBelle Cater is set to make her barrel racing debut.
Riding since she was 3, Cater has worked hard to achieve this moment. Her runs at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Halls on Dec. 10 and 12 give her an opportunity to make the short round, which are the finals.
“She is pretty much at the top of her game in barrel racing,” father Clifford Cater said. “If she is on and her horse is on, she will be tough to beat.”
CodyBelle qualified for Las Vegas several months back in Abilene after finishing second out of more than 65 barrel riders. That was quite a moment for CodyBelle and her horse, Charlie.
“It was very cool to qualify because for me it was just a dream come true,” CodyBelle said. “We were clicking very good that day. For some reason, I just seemed to be a bit more relaxed than usual.”
One main reason why CodyBelle was quite relaxed was because of trainer Kimmi Byler of Bellville.
“We had a trainer but we were just hitting walls with him,” mother Tiifany Cater said. “Kimmi (Byler) has just guided us in the right direction.”
That was back in 2017 when she started working with CodyBelle and her horse, Charlie.
“With her, when she first came to me she kind of rode like a wild Indian leaving a race,” Byler said. “I tried working with her on being more quieter with her hands and her body English being more correct. We just needed her to be more focused and into her horses.
“But since she’s been here, she’s always been a hard worker, a go-getter and just full of energy. She’s not one to back down from a challenge and everything that I’ve put in front of her she’s tried to master and has continued to get better at her horsemanship and care for her horses.”
Which is exactly what CodyBelle has been doing to help her get faster on her runs.
“She helped me with my mind and just helped me cope with things,” CodyBelle said of Byler. “Besides helping me with my posture and balance, she really just helped me on how to relax more. When we got her, it just changed it for me.”
Charley has also been another part of the equation for this partnership.
“She’s been dedicated from day one and in barrel racing. The horse and the rider have to jive,” Clifford Cater said. “This horse very few can ride, but they just have that bond.”
Out with an injury for almost two years after a fall in Alvin, Charley just recently returned from another injury.
“When you have those horses that run as hard as they do, they will have tendencies to pull tendons or just get hurt because they are true athletes,” Clifford Cater said.
Home-schooled, CodyBelle has used that time to settle in with following Byler’s instructions and being closer to her horse.
“I think it was a match made in heaven between me and Charley,” CodyBelle said. “Pretty much we clicked right off the bat, but it still took a bit for both of us to get used to each other.”
She is set for the biggest runs of her life.
“I know that I will be a bit nervous, but hopefully I will be all right,” CodyBelle said. “I will try to think that it is just another practice run and that it is just me there and no one else. That is what I try to tell myself and whatever happens, happens.”
