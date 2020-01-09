LAKE JACKSON — Extreme Midget Wrestling invaded the Lake Jackson Civic Center this past Saturday night with more than 500 local fans in attendance. It turned out to be an energetic crowd who stayed engaged and interactive with the five-match event.
Perhaps the biggest reaction of the night came during the second bout between Mr. Nice Guy, a man with dreadlocks who played up the “Rasta” aspect of his personality, and The Lumberjack, the biggest of the competitors — and the size difference was noticeable as he towered over most of the other wrestlers.
With a 20-minute time limit for each match, Mr. Nice Guy had the upper hand on The Lumberjack as he had him on the ropes and sprinted at him before jumping on him from the front. He then pulled The Lumberjack over and, as they got to the mat, flipped him over and body slammed him. The announcer’s comments went unheard over the roar of the crowd as they reacted to the remarkable feat of strength and athletic ability by Nice Guy.
Mr. Nice Guy would go on to win after pinning The Lumberjack from the top ropes. Though it was a bit of an upset, Mr. Nice Guy had wanted to fight The Lumberjack and got the best of him.
There was little time to celebrate and really no breather for the wrestling fans as the third fight started with no announcement.
A wrestler named Boombox had been the referee for the second fight and The Lumberjack took umbrage with how quickly he had been counted out. After a brief argument in the ring, The Lumberjack decided to take the matter into his own fists and began to fight with Boombox. After an exchange of blows for several minutes, The Lumberjack nearly got a pin twice on Boombox.
In a counter move, Boombox tried to clothesline The Lumberjack, but his size and strength meant they both stayed on their feet after the hit. They tried two more times before they both ending up on the ground. Boombox nearly had another pin, but Lumberjack was able to come out on top before the intermission.
The night started with Boombox fighting Gotti in the first match.
Gotti, a 10-year veteran of Extreme Midget Wrestling, looked comfortable talking with the crowd. He was conversing with an audience member when Boombox slammed him down to start the fight. After Gotti landed a few slaps to get back into the fight, Boombox snuck under the ring and came out with a caution sign to the crowd’s delight. The two wrestlers exchanged hits with the caution sign before they turned to fight the referee, Mr. Nice Guy. Soon, Gotti turned back to Boombox, but Boombox was able to get the pin and first victory of the night.
The first three matches all involved The Lumberjack, Boombox and Mr. Nice Guy.
In the fourth match, Lil Pecker came out and took on Mr. Nice Guy. Lil Pecker was clearly a crowd favorite, with many wearing masks similar to the chicken he had on his face. After conversing with a couple of kids about whether to hit his opponent with a baseball bat, Lil Pecker pretended to pull his pants down to a fan who pointed out his tattoo was the same as Gotti’s.
With every move and interaction the crowd got more behind him in the match. When he flapped Mr. Nice Guy’s arms like a chicken and kicked him out of the ring, the crowd once again roared with delight. The match never found a winner, however, as the two decided to attack Boombox, who was the referee.
Once Boombox was brought in, The Lumberjack put down his announcer microphone and joined in for a Battle Royale. The match started out with Boombox and The Lumberjack teaming up against Lil Pecker and Mr. Nice Guy.
With four wrestlers in the ring, the crowd got more boisterous and started banging on the ring as if doing pin counts. Soon, The Lumberjack was able to pin Lil Pecker and it was a three-man match. Boombox set up The Lumberjack to pin Mr. Nice Guy as well and The Lumberjack and Boombox were ready for a rematch, but it was a different story the second time around as Boombox secured his Battle Royale victory to end the night.
After all of the wrestling was done, fans lined up in droves for pictures with the wrestlers.
