ANGLETON — Actions speak louder than words, and the Wildcats will have to prove it today after their first loss of the season against district rival Alvin Shadow Creek.
The Angleton Wildcats (2-1, 0-1) go on the road to play the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (2-2, 1-0) today at 7 p.m. in Hall Stadium.
“We knew we were playing a good team in Shadow Creek and we tried to throw some different looks at them and they responded pretty well,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “We’re not lacking in confidence, that’s behind us now and we’re purely focused on Hightower.”
Brittain and the Wildcats don’t plan on doing anything different in terms of strategy that has won them football games in the past: Run the football and work the passing game through play-action passes.
That’s what they do best and running backs Jordan Jones and JT Anderson will be the ones carrying the load. Jones leads the backfield with 394 yards on 44 carries and five touchdowns and Anderson is the deuce back with 261 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown.
Angleton quarterback Justice Mayon leads the offense with 272 yards passing and three touchdowns. He and the Wildcats will have to cut down on the turnovers caused in the last game, but Brittain isn’t too worried about that.
“Ball security is something we always work on in practice every day,” he said. “It had nothing to do with not having discipline, just more of things they didn’t go our way. It’s not like our players wanted it to happen.”
The Angleton defense will look to stuff a Hurricane team that only averages 23 points per game, but have faced stiff competition in 6A Fort Bend Travis (4-0) and 5A Fort Bend Marshall (4-1).
Fort Bend Hightower’s offense averages 325 total yards per game, 158 passing and 167 rushing. They have a balanced offense that’s only turned the ball over four times.
Senior running back Ronald Carrol leads the ’Canes in rushing with 362 yards on 47 carries and junior running back Ro’Derrick Johnson backs him up with 227 yards on 31 carries. Campbell received his first game action last game and will figure to be more a part of the ’Canes’ offense against the Wildcat defense.
“They now have three good running backs they play, and they have some talented wide receivers, one of them has over 39 different offers,” Brittain said.
That receiver is junior Latrell Neville, who has 12 receptions for 92 yards this season. He has offers from several powerhouse schools, including University of Alabama, Louisiana State University, University of Texas, University of Oklahoma and University of Florida.
Brittain has him on his radar as a player to make sure doesn’t get going throughout the game.
Leading the team passing is junior quarterback Ja’kolby Logino, who’s thrown for 606 yards and five touchdowns.
Hightower has several FBS committed players on their squad in Texas A&M-commit offensive guard Smart Chibuzo, Duke-commit linebacker Christian Hood and Rice-commit running back Campbell.
