CLUTE — Being short on depth doesn’t equate to being short on talent, something the Brazoswood High School girls swim team intends to show this weekend at the District 23-6A Championships.
The district meet will start at 9 a.m. today at the Pearland Recreation Center and Natatorium with the top six swimmers from each event advancing to the Region VI Championships next week in the same pool.
The Lady Bucs have a fierce foursome with Minnie Tran, Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel and Summer Sanders that should be able to advance both its relays, Brazoswood swim coach Robert Brown said.
“Our 200 medley relay has been successful all year because we have four swimmers who can swim under a minute,” Brown said. “If we can get it qualified this weekend, we will get to swim it three more times, and I am looking forward to them getting the school record. But our main goal is get through district with no mistakes as even a bad start on a relay can cost you to not even go to region.”
The 200 medley relay is seeded third with a time of 1 minute, 56.22 seconds, trailing only George Ranch (1:54.69) and Pearland (1:56.13). The 200 free relay’s time of at 1:46.76 also pits it at No. 3, behind George Ranch (1:38.65) and Pearland Dawson (1:44.73).
Just a freshman, Tran has been lighting up the pool. She is seeded second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.86) and third in the 50 freestyle (25.79), with only George Ranmch swimmers ahead of her in each event.
“She’s been doing great for us and has just been consistent doing it all year,” Brown said. “She is a great sprinter and works hard.”
Kathryn Gambrel is a fourth seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.76); Sarah Gambrel is also a fourth seed in the 200 free (2:10.94); and Summer Sanders goes in as a fifth seed in the 50 free (26.06).
“Both Summer and Minnie are in the 50 and 100 free, and I just feel like we can get both in the top six for region,” Brown said. “Emily Agan will swim the 100 breaststroke and the 500 free; Sarah Copenhaver has the 50 free and some relays as well. We need to get everything qualified and see what we will do at region especially with relays.”
The boys’ side, on the other hand, has plenty of depth.
“We have many who swim similar times, but we don’t have that explosive swimmer with the boys,” Brown said. “And at district and region, you have to be fast, so we are hoping to drop some times and get as many events qualified.”
Leading the Bucs is Myles de Valcourt, who is the top seed in the 100 free and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.96), just behind Alief Hastings (1:00.88).
Third seeds for Brazoswood is Trey Ponzi in the 500 free (5:40.06) and the 400 free relay team (3:30.87). Fourth seeds are Saylor Sherrod in the 500 free (5:41.57) and the 200 medley relay (1:48.06) and 200 free relay (1:37.62).
Matthew Traynor is a sixth seed in the 100 free (53.51).
“The top six is not a given for anybody, so we have to go out there and do our best,” Brown said.
