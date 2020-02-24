FREEPORT
S amantha Garcia has been a starter on the Brazosport girls soccer team since her sophomore year, but she has done more than just take the field each game. She is on her way to leading the Lady Ships in scoring for the third straight year, too.
Garcia is within striking distance of her own season scoring mark of 28 goals, set in 2018, with five matches remaining in District 24-4A. She came up one short of tying that record a year ago and stands at a district-leading 22 goals this season.
But Garcia doesn’t worry much about that statistic, she said.
“I feel like if I worry about how many goals I am going to get, my concentration won’t be there fully,” Garcia said. “So I just try to play the game with my teammates and go from there. Whatever happens will happen in a game.”
In the Lady Ships’ 9-0 rout of El Campo on Saturday, four of Brazosport’s goals belonged to Garcia. Understanding what her teammates are going to be doing helps the midfielder excel, Garcia said.
“My awareness on seeing the girls running to the gaps is something that I’ve improved with my game,” she said. “Also by just playing the through balls and scoring has gotten better for me through our seasons.
“Scoring goals this year seems to be easier for me because a lot of the girls are working together, so the passes seem to be getting to me a lot easier. So as a team I think we are just playing a lot closer together.”
On the pitch since she was 4 years old, Garcia has played with various teams, including youth teams the Heat, Red Stars, Blitz, Crossfire and Blaze. Garcia also has laced them up with club teams — the Storm for two years and is in her second with the Fusion.
“Just by playing year-round I think for me each year it’s become a challenge because I know that I have had to keep on working to do better,” she said. “Plus I’ve always wanted to improve my game, so I’ve worked harder.”
Though she’s always concentrated on working on her shots, this season specifically she is spending more time trying to have an influence on both ends of the field.
“I’ve spent more time working on my endurance to try and get back and help our defense this season,” Garcia said. “Through the years I’ve tried to focus more on being more offensive as a player opposed to being a defender. But this season we’ve tried to help out a younger defense that we have.”
Her scoring record is five goals in a game, something she is also trying to break this year.
“I was looking to go out with a bang, by scoring as many goals and getting as many assists as I could,” she said.
By playing both high school and club ball, Garcia doesn’t have much time for many things other than to keep working on her game.
“After a high school soccer game, I go and work out and after gym I have club soccer practice,” Garcia said. “So this year I’ve decided to double up on my workouts so I can work on my cardio, plus I’ve been working the weight room as well.”
All of this is to help create an opportunity to keep playing at the next level.
“There are a few colleges that are interested, and I am just waiting to see if I get some offers,” she said. “The recruiting process has been different and hard at the same time for me because I’ve started late doing this. If I would have started earlier, more teams would know more of me since I put myself out there. One of the reasons why I started late is because I am a big procrastinator, so that kind of hurt me a bit. I didn’t start sending videos out until the start of my senior year.”
As she winds down her final season with the Lady Ships, they are with Columbia for the district lead.
“I think we are doing well as a team by working closer together,” Garcia said. “We’ve had some injuries and so we make sure that we play for them until they return. We do miss their impact on the field.”
