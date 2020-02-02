Its been a combined 75 years since either San Francisco or Kansas City have been to a Super Bowl. That’s 50 years for the Chiefs and 25 for the 49ers.
In a game that looks pretty lopsided on paper, there is just so much in favor for the team from California, which makes it difficult not to pick the San Francisco 49ers to continue a tradition of winning the big game — for instance this could be the 49ers sixth Super Bowl win in its franchise history to match Pittsburgh and New England as the only other two teams to have six championship rings; the first team to have a father and son win Super Bowls as head coaches, Mike Shanahan won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII with the Denver Broncos and of course, Kyle Shanahan would be winning his first one.
San Francisco has won Super Bowls, XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX, making its last appearance in Super Bowl XLVII; only the second team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after finishing its previous season 4-12 or winning four or fewer games and advancing to the big game the following season joining the St. Louis Rams as the only other team to accomplish such a goal back in 1999; San Francisco can go 4-0 in Super Bowls in Miami.
In a day and age where passing is the name of the game, 49er quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for just 208 yards in the playoffs and for the season was 12th overall with 3,978 yards, but still San Francisco’s offense scored 29.9 points per game which ranked them second in the NFL in 2019. They have a defense that ranked second overall allowing just 281.8 yards per game with only New England ahead of them (275.9); 49ers lead the all-time series between these two teams, 7-6.
Enough said, San Francisco 31, Kansas City 12.
