Basketball season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but the honors for southern Brazoria County players continue coming in.
Brazosport’s Rayleen Bell and Hayden McDaniel, Columbia’s Cameron Ward and Angleton’s Garett Patton were selected to the All-Greater Houston All-Star teams Friday by the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association.
Bell made the second team, while Ward, McDaniel and Patton were selected to the third team.
“I think its great for them. It’s a testament to the work they put in, not just this year, but all the years they’ve been here,” Brazosport basketball coach Travis Pittman said. “This is an award by coaches in the Houston area and they’re just trying to get the Houston basketball kids the recognition they deserve.”
Bell scored 22.3 points per game and added 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 6.2 steals this season for the Exporters. He was also District 24-4A’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
McDaniel averaged 18 points per game and shot 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Ward led Columbia with 22.5 points per game and contributed five rebounds a contest. He was also District 24-4A’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year to go along with a multitude of other accolades earned this season.
“For him to make third team is a great honor. There’s a lot of great players in the Houston area,” Columbia coach Henry Valladares. “He put in the work and is getting the recognition.”
Patton led the Wildcats with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals per game and was an instrumental part of his team. He was the only senior starter on a team that was one of the youngest in the county.
“Garrett has always been a hard worker and that’s one thing you can never take away from him. He’s always one of the first ones in the gym and the last one to leave,” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “One of the things I hated this year was we were really young, but he stepped up and became a leader for the young guys and helped them get better.”
The all-star teams are chosen from seniors nominated by their coaches who are members of the HABCA.
