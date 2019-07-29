A couple of 13-year-old participants will be in Greensboro, North Carolina today to compete in the 2019 AAU Junior Olympic Games in track.
Angleton’s Mya Johnson and Rosharon’s Christian James have something in common — they’ve never missed qualifying for the Junior Olympics in as long as they’ve been running track.
Both 13-year-olds are new to the sport, with Johnson in her second year and James in his first. They will be on the track today at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina, hoping to bring home a medal against the top athletes in the country.
Johnson is a sprinter, competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The preliminary rounds of her events are Tuesday and today, respectively. James has shown an aptitude for longer distances, qualifying in the 800 meters.
Both also qualified as members of relay teams, though Johnson’s team couldn’t make the trip and will not compete. That 400-meter relay team had the seven-best time in the nation, said Mya Johnson’s father and coach, Shedrick Johnson.
Mya Johnson, in her second year of running track, didn’t advance any of her three events — the 100, 200 and 400-meter relay — in her first trip to the Junior Olympics a year ago. Her goal is to make it out of the preliminaries this year.
Competing in the 14-year-old division, she qualified from the June region meet at Challenger Columbia Stadium in Webster, posting a 12.67-second time in the 100 to finish second and 26 seconds flat in the 200 to come in third.
“She’s shaved off more than a second from last year in each of her runs,” Shedrick Johnson said. “So she had a major improvement from last year to this year in her running.”
In preparation for this year’s Junior Olympics, Shedrick Johnson put his daughter through some tough workouts.
“She did a lot of block work and high turnover,” he said. “Her form is pretty decent at this point, whether picking up her knees and getting on her toes, she pretty much does that and it’s become muscle memory. Right now technique stuff is something we worked on along with her starts, so we ran a lot of short-distance stuff, like 150s and 250s.”
Competing in AAU, Mya ran meets in the Houston area, Austin and Dallas areas this year.
James attends Manvel Junior High, where he competed in track for the first time, father Prentice James said. Besides qualifying for the 800 meters, Christian also qualified for the 1,600 meter relay and the 3,200 meter relay as well.
“He signed up for track as a way to improve his speed and endurance for football, but at his first junior high meet, he placed first in the 400 meters and second in the 800 meters,” Prentice James said. “After a bit more training and focus, he continued to improve and ended up being the seventh-grade district champion in the 800 meters. He was also named Manvel Junior High’s distance-runner MVP.”
Christian James then hooked up with the Pearland Track Xpress AAU track club. where he continued to excel.
“He just kept building upon his school performances and got better each week,” Prentice James said. “The Junior Olympics was not the goal and, honestly, running track was not the goal. He knew very little about track and the track culture. Everything has been about learning — from proper stretching and warmup, to checking in prior to races, to even setting up canopies and packing coolers for all-day track meets. He is very excited about going to Junior Olympics, and for him, it’s about competing against the best, being relaxed and improving on his times.”
The preliminaries for the 800 meters also are today, and Christian James goes in as a long shot seeded No. 28th overall. His entry time of 2:10.84 is quite a ways back form top-seeded Nathan Lopez of Lynfield, Mass. (2:01.21).
On Thursday, Christian James returns to the track for the 1,600 relay before finishing off his competition Friday in the 3,200 relay.
(1) entry
Congratulations and good luck!
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.