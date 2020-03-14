BASEBALL
Playing at the El Campo Tournament on Thursday, the Brazosport Exporters came to life with back-to-back victories against El Campo and Columbia.
Brazosport (5-8) got past the host Ricebirds, 3-2, behind the pitching of Kristian Gillchriest (1-2). Gillchriest earned the complete game victory by only giving up six hits while striking out four.
At the plate, Kariyen Goins had a single and two RBIs; Gillchriest collected two hits, scoring twice; and Christian Brown hit a single.
In the nightcap against Columbia, the Exporters came up with a 10-5 victory behind a complete-game six-hitter from Bronson Kozak (2-1).
Offensively, Goins had a hit with two RBIs; Tristen Stowers had a double with three RBIs; and Race McIntyre and Jayden Silbas each had two hits and an RBI.
Brazosport will take on the winner of Columbia and El Campo in the championship game at 3:15 pm. today.
’Necks take care of Dogs: The Columbia Roughnecks handed Boling an 8-5 loss Thursday in the El Campo Tournament as they outhit the Bulldogs, 7-4.
The Roughnecks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second but saw that lead disappear as Boling came within a run, 4-3, by the bottom of the fourth. Columbia plated two runs each in the fifth and seventh to put it away.
Trayce Quisenberry had a pair of hits and Nick Cardwell and Lance Nunley each had one. Jeremiah Vogel led in the RBI category with three and Quisenberry and Kameron Craig each had two.
Tate Thrasher went 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and Blake Seiler pitched two innings of relief.
Bulldogs lose only game: Playing at the El Campo Tournament, the Sweeny Bulldogs dropped a 4-3 thriller Thursday to HCYA.
The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only to see Sweeny tie it up with single runs n the bottom of the second and fourth.
But in the seventh inning, the Warriors pushed across two runs to Sweeny’s one run. HCYA outhit the Bulldogs, 8-2.
Jorge Rios went five innings for Sweeny with five strikeouts.
The Bulldogs withdrew from the tournament after the game because of Sweeny ISD’s decision later Thursday to suspend classes and extracurriculars.
