ANGLETON
The Angleton Ladycats placed more swimmers in the top three to pull out a 157-118 victory Thursday against the Brazoswood Lady Bucs at the Angleton Aquatic Center.
Finishing first for Angleton were Alyssa Ryan in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, :27.84 seconds; Laura Reese, 50 free, 26.73; the 200 medley relay of Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan, Grace Torres and Laura Reese, 2:05.14; and the 400 freestyle relay of Laura Reese, Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan and Grace Torres, 4:08.10; and diver Ashtyn Bovair, 100.20 points.
Brazoswood had seven first-place finishes in the dual. Freshman Minnie Tran won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.01 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.96, while Kathryn Gambrel won the 500 free, 6:01.59; and 100 breaststroke, 1:14.76. Arami Sulin, 200 free, 2:04.28, Summer Sanders, 100 free, 57.21; and the 200 free relay of Summer Sanders, Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel, Minnie Tran, 1:48.33, also placed first.
Angleton used 14 second- and third-place finishes to extend its lead. In second place were Shelby Schober, 50 free, 29.93; Grace Torres, 100 butterfly, 1:07.93; Laura Reese, 100 free, 1:00.49; Alyssa Ryan, 100 breaststroke, 1:17.62; the 200 medley relay, Shelby Schober, Jasmine Shehadeh, Sovereign Bourgeois- Solomon, Kyla Lindsey, 2:13.83; and the 200 free relay, Shelby Schober, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, Ashley Tyus and Kyla Lindsey, 1:57.41.
Placing third were Emily Green, 200 IM, 2:04.85 and 100 backstroke, 1:12.97; Grace Torres, 200 free, 2:13.37; Ashley Tyus, 50 free, 30.16; Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, 100 butterfly, 1:12.22; Shelby Schober, 100 free, 1:06.61; Kyla Lindsey, 500 free, 6:26.03; and the 400 free relay, Ashley Tyus, Leah Williams, Jasmine Shehadeh, Asrais Crane, 4:42.86. Kyla Lindsey, 200 free, 2:25.72, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, 2:48.42, Jasmine Shehadeh, 100 butterfly, 1:17.67 and 100 breaststroke, 1:27.33, Leah Williams, 100 backstroke, 1:27.47, each placed fourth. Fifths went to Ashley Tyus, 100 free, 1:08.83; Leah Williams, 200 free, 2:51.67; Elena B uckely, 200 IM, 3:08.30; Arais Crane, 100 butterfly, 1:21.04 and 100 breaststroke, 1:29.36; and Madison Van Norman, 100 backstroke, 1:38.39. Placing sixth were Elena Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:33.19; and Madison Van Norman, 200 free, 2:59.29.
Lady Bucs runner-ups were Summer Sanders, 200 free, 2:07.24; Sarah Gambrel, 200 IM, 2:28.44 and 100 backstroke, 1:08.78; Emily Again, 500 free, 6:07.86; diver Victoria Medrano, 69.70 points; and the 400 freestyle relay of Victoria Medrano, Raina Cline, Arami Sulin, Emily Agan, 4:33.84. Emily Agan, 100 breaststroke, 1:21.41, 200 medley relay, Sarah Copenhaver, Emily Agan, Victoria Medrano, Raina Cline, 2:17.87 and 200 free relay, Arami Sulin, Madyson Kreidler, Blythe Applegarth, Sarah Copenhaver, 2:14.05; each placed third. Fourths included Sarah Copenhaver, 50 free, 30.52; and Victoria Medrano, 100 free, 1:07.16. Raina Cline, 50 free, 31.11, took fifth.
Sixths went to Blythe Applegarth, 50 free, 35.27; and Arami Sulin, 100 free, 1:11.90. Madyson Kreidler, 50 free, 35.61; and Blyt he Applegarth, 100 free, 1:16.71, placed seventh.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.