CLUTE — Youth and inexperience has led to losses with the Brazoswood Bucs, but today could be their time to get their first win.
The Buccaneers (0-3, 0-6) will host the Alief Elsik Rams (0-3, 0-6) at 7 p.m. at Hopper Field in a District 23-6A match-up.
“They have a lot of young players on the varsity just like us and they’ve had some injuries,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said. “We’ve had a lot of sophomores that have played well and I think it’ll be a good match-up.”
Because the offense has been pretty stagnant all season, the Bucs are looking to add more explosiveness to an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown since Santa Fe Sept. 13.
“Expect to see more of (Cameron) Whipple and Kaleb (Manning) at running back, we want to go for more explosive plays,” Youngs said. “We’re going to try a lot of new wrinkles on offense and we’re going to try and do whatever we can to win.”
A defensive back, Whipple and linebacker, Manning are set to be featured more at running back to give the offense an extra boost.
Brazoswood ranks last in the district in total offense, averaging only 137 yards per game and Elsik hasn’t been much better with only 142 yards per game.
The Buccaneers will be tested on the defensive side of the ball, no matter what the Rams look like on paper. Brazoswood’s defense is last in the district, giving up 411 yards per game and can’t afford to take any offense lightly.
Elsik quarterbacks Ja’Marcus Ledet and David Haley have combined for 673 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Their leading wide receiver is Davion Jenkins, who has 14 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown. Jenkins is someone the Bucs will have to keep an eye on as his 17.7 yards per reception shows he cam make the explosive plays.
“We have to make sure we eliminate big plays,” Youngs said. “We’ve been trying to do that all season.”
Defensive backs Marquell Maxie and Whipple will be key in the secondary stopping the Rams passing game, each with an interception this season.
Both teams rank at the bottom of the district statically, but this game could the difference for one getting a signature win.
“Nobody likes losing and we’ve watched on film how poorly we played against George Ranch, but how well we played in comparison against Dawson last week,” Youngs said. “We have a chance to come out with a win in this game.”
The Bucs are 3-3 in their all-time meetings with the Rams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.