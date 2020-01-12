LAKE JACKSON
The Facts’ All-Southern Braz oria County first-team offense represents six local schools as talent was displayed throughout the county.
Sweeny quarterback Trey Robbins, Angleton running back Jordan Jones, Danbury running back Cooper Lynch, Columbia offensive lineman Layne Quisenberry, Angleton offensive lineman Josh Mulcare, Sweeny lineman Diego Flories, Columbia lineman Cody McElveen, Brazoswood lineman Jestin Young, Angleton tight end Bryce Ripple, Brazosport wide receiver Ray Bell and Danbury wide receiver Brett Neubauer all earned first-team honors after hardworking seasons where they displayed their talents.
TREY ROBBINS
Robbins was an instrumental part of the Bulldogs success, helping lead them to an 8-3 record and a district title. He threw for 1,487 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding four touchdowns on the ground.
He was a first year starter for Sweeny as a senior and his coaches raved about his leadership on and off the field. With his senior year behind him Robbins’ memories that’ll last with him are more than just playing in the games.
“The coaches and the practices. Really just being around all my teammates,” he said. “We had a good year, but we came up short unfortunately, but being with my teammates and coaches was the best.”
The game he’ll remember the most would be against Grand Oaks in the first game where they won 22-21 on the road. And when it came to his favorite player to play with, it had to be the quarterback of the defense, Trey Fields.
JORDAN JONES
Jones didn’t have quite the season he had last season, but still gained first-team honors after rushing for 985 yards on 141 carries while also catching 23 balls out the backfield for 264 yards. He totaled 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“This year was definitely a little more hectic than last year, but I can say I left a lot on the field my senior year,” Jones said. “I did what I could do and I don’t regret anything. I love Angleton.”
His best memory from this season was against the Friendswood Lions, where Angleton was an underdog, but they beat the Lions 36-35 at Wildcat Stadium on senior night to end the season on a high note.
COOPER LYNCH
Lynch is listed at running b ack, but he did everything for the Panthers this season. As a sophomore he ran for 880 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the team in passing with 385 yards and four touchdowns.
With two more years of high school football left to be played, he has a great opportunity to gain more recognition and be honored with more awards as well as be back on this list.
LAYNE QUISENBERRY
Quisenberry was anchored the best rushing attack in southern Brazoria County as the Columbia Roughnecks racked up 2,967 yards during the regular season. Quisenberry graded out as the top offensive lineman with a 94 grade as the center.
As lineman are almost guaranteed to hit someone on every play he was one not to show away from it in the games or in practice.
“Some of my best memories were in practice,” he said. “It was hard, but everything paid off after going 9-1. Playing in practice people loved to talk that heat and it was pancakes for days like we were at IHOP. All that was the best for me.”
His number one fellow lineman to go to battle with was left guard Branden Ballard.
JOSH MULCARE
Mulcare was a senior captain for the Wildcats on the offensive line as he anchored the top rushing attack in District 10-5A D-1 with 2,009 yards.
“I loved and enjoyed every part of my senior year. We’ve been playing with each other for a long time so it just felt right,” Mulcare said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted, but I still enjoyed our time together and we fought hard till the end.”
His best memory of the season was also their senior night game against Friendswood in the 36-35 victory.
While playing guard, his partner in crime on the field on the line was senior center Sergio Cantu.
DIEGO FLORES
Flores is only a sophomore, but he graded out as the best offensive lineman for the Sweeny Bulldogs at a 92. He claimed first-team all-district honors and has the potential to earn more honors in the future.
With the progression of the Bulldogs line as a whole, Flores was a key piece that led to their district title.
CODY MCELVEEN
A senior tackle, McElveen graded out at a 92 on the offensive lie that led southern Brazoria County in rushing this season with 2,967 yards. As a first time starter, it was a year to remember for him.
“I had a fun year and plenty of good memories, for example the La Marque game,” he said. “That was a lot of running and a lot of work, but its not that often you beat a team 62-0.”
McElveen’s top guy to do damage on the offensive line with was his right guard, Brady Smith.
JESTIN YOUNG
At right tackle, Young led the Buccaneers in knockdowns with 30 and had the highest grade of all his fellow Buc lineman at a 90. A leader on the team and offensive line, was a threat in run and pass blocking for Brazoswood.
“Senior year was definitely different. We had new coaches and new organization,” he said. “We had a tough season, but I learned to just keep going. It would have been easy for me to quit knowing a new coach was going in, but one thing they taught me was to never stop. I hold that close to me.”
BRYCE RIPPLE
Tight end hasn’t been used much by many teams in terms of pass catchers, but Ripple was able to haul in eight receptions for 74 yards this season.
“I just made sure I showed up and got better everyday more than anything. It was more like the dedication part of wanting to be great and that abled me to push harder than I ever thought I could,” Ripple said. “I hated Angleton Boot Camp, but being able to push through with everybody really brought us a lot closer.”
RAY BELL
Bell was an electrifying re ceiver for the Exporters, hauling in 33 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns. He was second in southern Brazoria County in yards and also did damage in the return game and on defense.
“I had a great year, I wish we would have went farther in the playoffs,” he said. “It was a good year playing with my boys and that’s it.”
Bell said the game he’ll remember the most was against Needville, where he caught four passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
BRETT NEUBAUER
Neubauer was someone the Panthers used in a variety of roles whether it was receiving or rushing. He accounted for 21 receptions for 349 yards and 49 carries for 281 yards. Neubauer totaled 630 yards of total offense. for Danbury and should be another key contributor next season.
