While their classmates might have been trying to be the first out the school door to start spring break Friday, Angleton’s track and field athletes were focusing on being the first across the finish line.
Angleton swept the boys and girls titles at the Gulf Coast Relays at Hopper Field, edging host Brazosport for the boys championship, 210-206.5, while dominating the girls field with a 182-127 advantage over the second-place Lady Ships.
Brazoswood (83) finished third among the boys, followed by Houston Chavez (42), Santa Fe (29.5) and La Marque (8). The Lady Buccaneers (84) also came in third, with Houston Lamar (50), Santa Fe (40), Texas City (26), La Marque (22) and Houston Chavez (9) rounding out the field.
“We definitely had a bunch of PRs (personal records) today. I’m real proud of them,” Angleton coach Chris Steger said. “They came out and competed. We PR’d in the triple jump with Jordan Jones and all the relays today. We’re just getting better and working toward district.”
Angleton had first-place finishers in the long jump with Tray’Von Smith jumping 21 feet, 9 inches; Edgar Rice in the high jump elevating to 6 feet, 2 inches; and Jordan Jones in the triple jump with 45 feet, 11 inches.
Other first-place finishers for the Wildcats were Derek Ortega in the 3,200-meter race in 10 minutes, 47 seconds, the 400 relay (43.18 seconds) of Mi’Kwease Wilkerson, Smith, Ernest Rodriguez and Cameron Stone, Stone in the 100 (11:43) and the 800 relay team (1:31.31) team with the same foursome.
For the Ladycats, the 400 team of Lee’Andra Foston, Chisom Bright-Osigwe, Lakeisha Brown and Mia Cantu (51.74) placed first. Rain Smallwood placed first in the 110 hurdles (19.02) and 300 hurdles (53.64); the girls 800 relay team of Foston, Smallwood, Bright-Osigwe and Desiree Walker, and Walker in the triple jump (34 feet, 5 inches).
Brazosport also brought home an impressive number of first places. For the girls, Aja Gore won the shot put (38-1) and the 1,600 relay of Tyanna Nichols, Candace Hobbs, Jacelyn VanDyke and Michelle Ostorga placed first.
For the boys, first places went to Cornell Brown in both the 110 (15.55) and 300 hurdles (41.13); Kariyen Goins in the 200 (23.25); the 1,600 relay of Brown, Justen Cunningham, Kevin Davis and Elliot Cundieff (3:32.12); and Daraell Preston in the shot put (44 feet-8.5).
Brazoswood’s Sam Whitmarsh came off a state championship in the 800 last year and didn’t slow down after state qualification in cross country. He placed first in the boys 400 (49.00) and 800 (1:55.83). Teammate Ed Franklin also ran across the finish line first in the 1,600 (4:52.35).
Madison Habeck, also a state qualifier in cross country, won the girls 800 (2:27.18) and 1,600 (5:36.72), and Lady Buc Lily Cole came in first in the 3,200 (12:26.32).
Brazosport next will compete March 14 at the Gobbler Relays while Angleton hosts the Purnell Relays at 2:30 p.m. March 20 at Wildcat Stadium.
