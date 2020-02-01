SUGAR LAND — Diving at the UIL Class 5A Region VII Championships on Friday morning, both Angleton divers Ashtyn Bovair and Victor Lopez failed to advance to the state meet.
Bovair and Lopez both finished seventh overall in the standings.
Just a sophomore, Bovair competed against nine other divers as she finished with 234.95 points. With 11 dives in her repertoire, Bovair dove for the first time ever this season. She went into the regional seeded sixth overall.
“It was pretty eventful today, there was a lot of stuff that happened today that I didn’t expect,” Bovair said. “I was nervous, so I wrapped myself in towel because I was shaking so much. Normally the dives I usually do worse on I did well today like the forward somersault. But on the backward somersaults which I had done well, I didn’t do as well today.”
The top three divers in the competition advanced to the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet, Feb. 14-15 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
In the girls competition, Alamo Heights placed first overall, 413.05 along with two Foster divers next, 339.25 and 316.70.
A freshman, Lopez scored 245 points and was also a first time diver. Lopez also built his diving skills to include all 11 dives during the season. He went into the competition a fifth seed.
“I felt pretty confident going into the competition and I thought I did pretty good today,” Lopez said. “I really tried working on my somersaults especially trying to point my toes more than I did last week. I also tried keeping my legs together more during my dives so they wouldn’t take points away.”
Eleven divers finished the competition with San Antonio Cole finishing first, 483.45, followed by Manvel 353.75 and Alvin Shadow Creek 300.95 with all three advancing to state.
Lopez and Bovair will both return next season for Angleton.
