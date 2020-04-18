High school athletes' hopes of getting to finish out their seasons won't be fulfilled after the University Interscholastic League officially canceled all spring activities and state championships for the remainder of the academic school year Friday afternoon.
The decision aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that campuses would remain closed until at least the start f the 2020-21 academic year.
"With the announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott that all Texas schools are to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the year, and in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans, the UIL is canceling all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships," UIL said in a statement.
Sports including soccer and water polo were on the cusp of postseason play when the UIL put all activities on hiatus in mid-March,. while baseball, softball and track and field were at the beginning of their district seasons.
"It's kind of just been the waiting game since spring break and things have been constantly changing. They're making the best decisions they could make, but that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt," Brazoswood Lady Bucs soccer coach Kim Blanks said. "I feel especially bad for my four seniors and all the work they've put in. I know it's affecting more than just us, but it still hurts and it's going to be hard to find closure in the 'what ifs.'"
The hardest part is how hopeful she and the team have been throughout the entire process, Blanks said. They expected the announcement of the closure of schools, but not the cancellation of spring sports as she was told they had a possibility of playing in the summer, Blanks said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.