CLUTE — More than 500 runners are expected Saturday at Slade Field for the annual Brazoswood Invitational cross-country meet.
Brazoswood, which ran in the Pearland Dawson Alumni Cross Country Classic, will switch to official 5Ks this week after running two miles last weekend.
Boys varsity will start at 8:30 a.m., the varsity girls run at 9 a.m. and then the subvarsity races will follow.
“Our goal was to get this race bigger and bigger because that is what the kids wanted and we’ve done that,” Brazoswood fifth-year cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “But keep in mind those numbers attending include subvarsity and junior high runners as well.”
There will be 60 or more runners for each of the varsity races, with Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Bellaire, Fort Bend Kemper, Pasadena Rayburn and Calhoun all entered.
“So what I did was to allow the 4A schools to run their runners with the JVs,” Tummins said. “So Sweeny, Danbury, Needville, Boling and Palacios will all be running their varsity on JV.”
Running 3.2 miles this week, Tummins expects some good things from both his boy and girl runners.
“We have a lot returning with the varsity boys, but we also graduated some talent,” Tummins said. “But with our good summer this year, the boys got third last week, and of course we got to see two teams in our district with Strake Jesuit and Pearland Dawson. Strake Jesuit on the boys side is a powerhouse; we are trying to chip away a bit at a time against them.”
The Bucs will have 10 runners on the course, with Sam Whitmarsh, Leo Perez, Riley Kuhlman, Emi Torres Torres, Ed Franklin, Manuel Gonzalez and Gabe Santana going for sure.
“This week’s race is a 5K, so we will find out exactly where we are,” Tummins said. “Our top two runners in the JV race last week were freshmen and this week we are giving them a chance at the varsity.”
Whitmarsh finished ahead of every Buc last week in 11th place overall, 10 minutes, 32.31 seconds.
“The 800 is between distance and sprinting so many of the 800 meter runners will be cross country runners,” Tummins said. “Sam has bought into the program and had a real good summer.”
Madison Habeck will be back on the course for the Lady Bucs leading the way after her sixth place finish last week in 12:36.54.
“Maddie had a pretty good race and the good thing about the girls is that we are starting to develop some depth,” Tummins said of the Lady Bucs. “I really thought Maddie held her own against some top girls last week. Lilly (Cole) who is a move in from Arkansas is doing pretty good along with Sophia who had a great summer and I can just see her times falling more and more.”
Running for Bellaire will be Cate Urbani who qualified for the Class 6A State Cross Country championships last season and for Calhoun, Emme Odonnell as she also qualified for the state championships in 5A. Both were sophomores last season.
