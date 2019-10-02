Pearland at Brazoswood, no report
Fort Bend Hightower beat Angleton 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
Sweeny beat Bay City 25-20, 25-14, 25-20
Brazosport beat La Marque 25-13, 25-9, 25-9
East Bernard at Danbury, no report
Briarwood beat Brazosport Christian 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 25-17
Eagle Heights beat Angleton Christian 15-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19
