If th e Houston Texans want to celebrate the victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, they can do so but with caution.
Playoffs are a different animal and it doesn’t matter what place a team finished in or what kind of record it brings with it.
Unfortunately for the Texans, they still don’t have much of a clue as to what playoffs are all about.
If not for the physicians and trainers who took care of J.J. Watt or Deshaun Watson, this team would not be going to the second round.
It was a second-half turnaround that produced the 19 points to get them into overtime after being down 16-0 at halftime. But play like this in the next round isn’t likely to take the Texans further into the playoffs any time soon.
Returning after nine weeks from tearing a pectoral muscle, Watt was back on the practice field last week. He didn’t play in the finale against Tennessee but certainly was going to see some action against Buffalo.
With the Bills driving in the third period and still leading 16-0, Watt came up with the wakeup play of the game for the Texans. Facing a third down in Texans’ territory, Watt easily beat his blocker and reached Josh Allen for the crucial play keeping the score as it was and providing a needed spark for Houston.
Up to that point, nothing had worked for the Texans after gaining just 91 yards of offense in the first half.
The Texans’ defense had been somewhat gutted by Buffalo and Allen. Missed tackles and sloppy play put Houston 16 points behind.
Watson’s escape from a sack by Buffalo’s Siran Neal and Matt Milano in overtime after being in their grasps was nothing short of unbelievable. Unheralded in some ways, Watson made the plays to score those 22 points for the Texans.
Up next will be Baltimore or Kansas City, and if the Texans hope to advance, there can be no lollygagging. Since the inception of this team in 2002, the Texans have yet to make it past the second round.
