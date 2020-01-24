PEARLAND
Two out of three ain’t bad.
The Brazoswood Buccaneer dive team missed out on its goal of having all three members advance from the District 23-6A Championships on Thursday, but will send its top two competitors to the region meet.
Josh Robison and Matthew Traynor, who entered the meet seeded first and fifth, respectively, will be back at the Pearland Recreation Center and Natatorium for the Region VI Meet, but sixth-seeded Wade Waters missed the cut.
“It was the first championship dive meet for all of them except Josh, and I thought nerves would be a factor, but things happened pretty much the way we thought it would go,” Brazoswood swim and dive coach Robert Brown said. “Josh had a slow start but came back and came within one point of catching second place. He was down more than that after eight dives, but his finishing strong helped him.”
Robison finished third with 333.85 points, getting two of his best dives in the final three of the event.
“I had a rough start and not proud of it,” Robison said. “I know I had a strong finish, but overall just not pleased with the way it went today.”
This was Robison’s second straight meet in which he lacked confidence in what he was attempting, he said.
“I’ve struggled the last two meets with confidence and things have just not gone my way,” Robison said. “That was one of the reasons why I put those three dives at the end, because I have a lot of confidence in them. So I did that just in case if I wasn’t doing good.”
Pearland’s Brandon M. Darby won the boys championships and Robison finished just a point back of second-place D’Juan Dingwall of Alief Taylor’s.
“I talked to Josh after our break after the eighth dive, and he said he wasn’t having a good day and didn’t have a very good start and he knew up front it wasn’t one of his better days,” Brown said. “But we will try to get in some good practices next week and get him ready for region.”
Robison scored an 18.0 on his forward somersault and 18.5 on the inward somersault, which were dives No. 9 and No. 10 out of the 11 total. His previous high score in his first eight dives was a couple of 16.5s.
Traynor, who like Robison struggled in his early dives, saved his two best for his final two. He scored a 16.5 on a back somersault, but then nailed his reverse somersault in the final dive for a 19.5.
“Matthew was sixth after eight dives but moved up to fifth at the end,” Brown said. “Matthew is very laid back and just handles things pretty calmly. He attacks it and has no fear. But he needs to learn some of the finer points on diving still, but has a lot of potential for next year.”
Traynor is still a rookie when it comes to diving; he’s learned most of it on the fly. For him to reach next week’s regional was a good thing for him.
“At the beginning I didn’t think I was doing to well, but I thought toward the end I kind of cleaned it up with that double,” Traynor said. “I was confident, but there were some dives where I didn’t feel as confident especially the twisters, but overall I thought it turned out to be good today.”
Just a sophomore, Waters had two failed dives during the competition and was eliminated after his second failed dive. He finished with 197.7 points.
Unlike Robison and Traynor, Waters actually had a pretty good start, getting his highest total on his first forward dive with a 17.0.
“They all had strong finishes, and even Wade’s last two dives were good scores before his final one, which was a reverse,” Brown said. “If we can just get him over the reverse dives he could have good scores. But it’s a learning process for him, and that particular dive where he failed his dive, it’s gotten many divers. For Wade, he needs to overcome that mental block.”
Both of Waters’ failed dives were on a reverse difficulty.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.