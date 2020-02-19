ANGLETON — Seeing a familiar face made it much easier for Angleton running back Jordan Jones to head out of state to continue playing football in college.
Jones signed on with New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
“Coach (Josh) Kirkland has been recruiting me since they were at UIW (Incarnate Word), and when they took the job at New Mexico they hit me up.” Jones said. “From there it went straight up. They told me about the benefits there and they were the school showing me the most interest so I went ahead and signed with it.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound power back is coming off an interesting season where he was used all over the place on offense. Jones ran for 985 yards on 141 carries while also catching 23 passes for 264 yards. He totaled 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns.
That was a season after going for 1,251 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns in 2018.
The New Mexico Highlands Cowboys are a Division II program coming off a 2-9 season, but with a new regime in the house, Jones committed to playing football outside Texas.
Kirkland took over the head coaching position Feb. 10 and continued to pursue Jones after the change of address. Though Jones hasn’t taken a visit to the campus yet, he and his family checked out the school online and felt it looked like a good place to be.
Jones is excited about the new journey ahead of him, he said.
“It’s pretty cold out there right now, but I’m sure in the summertime its beautiful,” Jones said. “I’m ready to be outside of Texas. I saw there were new restaurants out there, so I know I’ll be eating good.”
Another reason Jones was comfortable going far away to play was because of coach La’Ron Haywood, who served as cornerback coach at Angleton before overseeing quality control at Incarnate Word and following Kirkland west.
“Coach Haywood went down there and me and his relationship, he’s like my older brother,” Jones said. “He talked to me about how consistent coach Kirkland is and he’s a good coach. He’s a good role model and I trust that if coach Haywood can see him as that type of person, I can see him as that type of person, too.”
Jones plans on enrolling in the summer and finally starting a new chapter in his life.
