An opportunity to play with someone from his hometown made the college choice easy for Columbia graduate Grant Beaver.
Beaver signed June 30 to play baseball for McMurray University in Abilene, where ex-Roughneck John Jimenez will start his junior season on the diamond.
“This was a big deal to me, because I’ve been looking forward to it since I was born,” Beaver said of the signing.
That he will have at least one familiar face should help his transition to the next level, Beaver said.
“It makes me feel comfortable just knowing one teammate,” Beaver said. “Just by talking to Josh, he really likes the program, he likes the coaches, he likes the community and the school. That was very comforting to me.”
Beaver also considered Southwestern Assemblies of God University, but the trip to Abilene made up his mind.
“It was just an awesome visit that I had, and I just felt like the place really clicked for me,” Beaver said. “I just really like McMurray, and when I went to SAGU, he seemed a bit iffy on me, while the McMurray coach was pretty sure on me from the beginning.”
A Division III program, the War Hawks play in the American Southwest Conference. McMurray is coming off a rough 10-29 campaign and 3-21 conference record in 2019.
Beaver said McMurray coaches project him as a middle infielder.
“They watched my videos and the coaches just really enjoyed watching me play,” Beaver said. “It is where I’ve played my high school career and I am hoping to stay there.”
A relentless worker off the field, Beaver has continued that process this summer.
“I am just going to try to work as hard as I can to make the lineup,” he said. “I hit every day and nothing has really changed for me the last two years since I’ve been working like a college athlete. I’ve just kept it up this summer.”
