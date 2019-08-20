The Brazosport Lady Ship freshmen swept through the opposition at the Tidehaven Freshmen Varsity Volleyball Tournament and brought home a championship plaque.
“I thought they played so well as they were a cohesive unit and communicated very well with one another,” Brazosport first-year coach Deena Edwards said. “They were positive throughout their games and it caused us to win. It was fantastic and it was all them; I just sat back and enjoyed the view.”
Brazosport won all three matches, with the toughest test coming against Bay City. The Lady ships needed three sets to win 25-14, 22-25, 15-9.
“We both had some technical errors like rotational errors and it cost us both,” Edwards said. “But once we kind of cleared that up, we started getting ahead and the girls continued to just push forward for the victory. That was a pretty neat match to watch.”
Torrijah Goins led in kills against Bay City with three while Kindra Lopez had four assists and five digs.
“The communication of Goins and Lopez was a little bit better than the rest of the girls in that match as far as blocking and stuff like that,” Edwards said.
The Lady Ships’ other wins came against Wharton, 25-23, 25-22, and Van Vleck 25-12, 25-6.
“I thought all of these girls are all amazing players, but I would have to say that my three setters, Kindra Lopez, Lily Castillo and Maci Franklin, those three played really hard,” Edwards said. “But also, Amaya Flannel was the most improved for us. She had five aces in a row at one point. But another player who doubted herself prior to the tournament was Kayleigh Craddock, but she pulled through in this tournament.”
At 3-2 for the season, Edwards thinks the tournament title could be a boost for the team the rest of the way.
“It definitely set a positive tone for the rest of the year and I am sure it will set them on fire,” she said. “I was really happy about how they all came together and were just so positive throughout the tournament.”
