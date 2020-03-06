CLUTE — The Brazoswood Buccaneers are pumped about getting some to the state level Saturday in Dickinson.
The team is taking five powerlifters to the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Class 6A Region IV Division I meet at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event is at McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road, Dickinson. The Bucs who are set to compete are Mario Vega, Jared Pearson, Mikel Richey, Alex Zavala and Armando Cabriales.
The top two lifters in each class will automatically advance to Abilene for the state meet March 28.
Lifters can also advance if they total the qualifying weight for each class.
Vega, a returner from state last year, is not a shoo-in, but he goes in seeded No. 2 in the 181 class with a 550 squat, 380 bench, 550 deadlift, and 1,480 total.
“Pound for pound, Mario has been pretty impressive with his strength this year,” Brazoswood powerlifting coach Ryan Jones said. “He throws around a lot of weight.”
The only lifter in front of Vega in that division is from College Park, with a 1,505 pound total.
Two No. 3 seeds, Jared Pearson and Mikel Richey, will have an opportunity to move up.
Pearson placed third in the 148 class as he goes in with a 425 squat, 250 bench, and 450 deadlift for a 1,125 total. Dayton is the No. 1 seed with 1,170 pounds and Galveston Ball is No. 2 at 1,155 pounds.
“I knew he was going to region, but he’s made a huge jump during the season and has gotten a whole lot stronger from where he finished last year,” Jones said.
A super heavyweight, Richey is chasing a couple of Dickinson powerlifters who are No. 1 and 2 in the standings. Richey goes in with a 1,605 total which includes a 630 squat, 405 bench and a 570 deadlift.
“He’s got a good chance of hitting the qualifying weight,” Jones said. “He’s busted his tail to get stronger and he had a shaky start but then we saw a huge increase from there. He’s kind of surprised me a bit because he’s thrown some weight around that is pretty impressive.”
The first seed from Dickinson is at 1,810 pounds with the second seed at 1,745.
Brazoswood also qualified No. 7 seed Alex Zavala (275 class) 495 squat, 360 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,355 total and No. 8 seed, Armando Cabriales, 148 class, 420 squat, 250 bench, 435 deadlift, 1,105 total.
