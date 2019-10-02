ANGLETON
Unable to control the hitting of Eagle Heights’ Elizabeth Ogletree, Angleton Christian allowed the Lady Eagles to come from behind Tuesday to beat the Lady Warriors 15-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19.
The Lady Eagles from Pearland and the Texas Association of Christian Schools league remained unbeaten at 4-0. Angleton Christian dropped to 2-2 in district play in its first year of varsity play.
It was a close match, but Ogletree and company just had too much power in the long run.
“I just wish that our confidence was a bit better, and really that is one thing that we are still working on,” Angleton Christian coach Suzy Ford said. “Once they got down during the match, it was hard for them to recover.”
In the first 30 points of the first set there were seven ties, with each team trading the lead after the score was knotted at 15-15. A tip just over the net by Angleton Christian’s Kindle Davenport gave the Lady Warriors the lead for good.
With Savannah King serving for Angleton Christian, she rattled off 10 straight serves with four aces. Her serves were hard to handle because most of the time they were line drives.
“She is one of our better servers and is also our setter as well,” Ford said. “She played well tonight, but it just wasn’t enough.”
King had five aces in that set, with Davenport coming up with three big kills and a couple of aces herself.
The second set started just like the first one — tight for the first 14 points. An ace from Jordan Buxton from Angleton Christian tied the score early at 3-all. A crossing kill from Hannah Mae Winans was the closest the Lady Warriors got the rest of the way to Eagle Heights, still down 7-6.
Eagle Heights took off after that, outscoring the Lady Warriors 18-11 with Ogletree getting four kills and Cassie Hamm coming up with two kills and three aces.
Eagle Heights bolted to a 9-2 advantage in the third set with Drew Preston hitting three aces for the Lady Eagles. It looked like they were going to run away with the set, but Angleton Christian fought back and chipped away at the lead.
Thanks to the serving of King and some hard hits from Winans and Kori Russell, the Lady Eagles tied it up at 13-13. Each team traded the lead for the next 10 points as Russell’s tip at the net gave the Lady Eagles a 23-20 lead.
But Angleton Christian couldn’t hold onto the lead as Eagles Heights caught up at 24-24 after an ace from Preston. Back-to-back aces from Hamm gave the Lady Eagles a 2-1 set lead.
Eagle Heights had eight kills in that set with Ogletree accounting for six of them.
Angleton Christian fell behind early in the fourth set and never really got anything going.
“I thought we missed a lot of serves, but I thought they did well on coverage,” Ford said. “They had some great digs during some long rallies, but for us it is all about confidence at this point.”
The Lady Warriors missed 13 serves. King led the group in aces with 10 and Davenport led in kills with four.
Eagle Heights’ Ogletree finished with 17 kills with teammate Hamm getting seven aces and six kills.
Angleton Christian will continue district play by hosting Kairos on Thursday.
