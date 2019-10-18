BRAZOSPORT EXPORERS (1-1, 4-2) AT BAY CITY BLACKCATS (0-3, 0-6)
7:30 p.m. Today at Memorial Stadium
OVERVIEW: Looking to get back in the win column after a devastating loss to El Campo last week, the Exporters will visit the Blackcats today in a District 13-4A D-I showdown. The Ships need a win in order to keep up with the rest of the district leaders. Brazosport will continue its quarterback rotation with senior Alex Villarreal (18-of-34, 302 yards, 3 TDs) and freshman Kariyen Goins (17-of-31, 251 yards, 3 TDs). This game will be webcast on www.brazosportisd.net.
Bay City played it’s closest game of the season only to fall to Fulshear 21-14 last week. The Blackcats rank last in offense (264.7 yards per game) and defense (328.7 yards) in district. Quarterback Carlos Lara (40-of-76, 295 passing; 58-391 rushing, 2 TDs) is the offensive output for the Blackcats so far this season.
FULSHEAR CHARGERS (1-2, 1-6) AT COLUMBIA ROUGNECKS (1-1, 5-1)
7:30 p.m., Today at Griggs Field
OVERVIEW: With no time to rest and still some big ball games ahead, the Columbia Roughnecks will have to keep charging forward after falling to Needville last week. Columbia needs to get back on a roll not over looking the Chargers, who are coming off their only win of the season. Turnovers hurt the Roughnecks last week, losing 3-of-5 fumbles. Columbia shutout the Chargers last year (15-0).
The Chargers come into Griggs Field averaging 299.1 yards on offense while giving up 319.3 on defense. Fulshear has a dangerous passing game with junior Jackson Edge (88-of-151, 1,032 yards, 58 percent completion rate, 7 TDs, 5 INTs) but has had problems with interceptions. Edge likes to target receivers Zack Coady (30 receptions, 418 yards, 3 TDs), Tosin Ogunlana (15-96 yards) and Payton Heckard (14-146 yards).
BLOOMINGTON BOBCATS (0-2, 2-4) DANBURY PANTHERS (0-3, 0-6)
7:30 p.m. Today at Humber Field
OVERVIEW: After losing the first six meetings against the Bobcats, Danbury has won the last seven including last year’s 31-6 victory. Both winless in District 14-3A D-II play each team has scored only 14 points in district play so far. The Panthers continue to average about 163 yards offensively per game. Defenses have concentrated on stopping sophomore running back Cooper Lynch (106-499 yards, 4.71 per carry), who’s also thrown for 146 yards on 11 completions.
Bloomington junior quarterback Isaiah Solis (33-of-69, 436 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs) leads an offense that averages about 190 yards a game. The Bobcats leading runner is Bradley Flores with 320 yards on 52 carries which is good for a 6.15 per average per carry.
HUNTSVILLE ALPHA OMEGA LIONS (1-0, 4-1) AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN EAGLES (1-1, 4-3)
1 p.m. Saturday at Brazoswood Youth Football Field
OVERVIEW: Coming off a non district victory against Alvin Living Stones, the Eagles had an opportunity to get in some good work against the Lions. BCS returns to District 3 Division II play against a Lion squad that has won four games in a row. The Eagles need to get that run game going with senior Luke Listak, Tyler Dodge and Zach Newby as combined they’ve run for 910 yards on 96 carries.
Omega has sophomore quarterback Harrison Allen (82-of-128 attempts, 1,309 yards, 22 TDs) along with running back junior running back Cole Garrison (62-890 yards, 16 TDs) as a one-two punch for the Lions. Sophomore Blaine Ringo (29 receptions, 549 yards, 9 TDs) leads the receivers.
