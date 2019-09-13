Unbeknown to many in the high school football world in 2018, Brazosport’s Kevin Davis became an instant target for those wanting to go up against the best at their position.
A strong safety for the Exporters, Davis is an interception machine who was named as a Dave Campbell’s Top 300 Texas Football Magazine player at his position for the 2019 season.
“I felt very excited about being named in the top 300,” a modest Davis said.
With 10 interceptions last season to go along with 146 tackles, three tackles for loss and two hurries, Davis made himself a household name.
“Coming in, I had read about him so I had an idea, and he had stats, but I didn’t know how good he was based on talent,” Brazosport safeties coach JB Flowers said. “I’ve seen some guys in the past who had all of these interceptions, but all they did was play deep and really didn’t do much. But with Kevin, you know, in the summertime I had a chance to be around him,I and I can honestly say he is one of the hardest working players that I’ve been around. His work ethic is unbelievable. Any time that I talk about him, I will talk about his work ethic. He is a humble kid, so with his demeanor it just makes him such a great kid.
“He has the ability to be someone great.”
That is saying a lot considering Flowers, who is in his first season with the Ships, played at La Marque in the 1990s when that school winning many games and state championships.
“I had an opportunity to play college football and when I think of Kevin’s work ethic, I think of some guys that I played with, and the majority of those guys got to play in the NFL,” Flowers said.
The soft-spoken Davis (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is a complete football player from the field to the classroom. An A-B student in the classroom, he attributes his success to studying others on film.
“Just by watching film I can read my receiver and see what he is doing and when he will break on the ball,” Davis said. “When I watch film, I am mainly watching their hips, because it will tell me which way they will be going.”
As an all-around player, Davis has also put in the film work for running plays. By simply knowing knowing ahead of time where the play is going, he places himself in great position to move in for the tackle.
“I read my keys and just go after the running back,” Davis said. “I need to make sure that I will get that tackle. One of the things that has helped me a lot is to be a coachable player. Last year I just listened to coach (Gerrick) Green and just followed his instructions.”
His potential gave him an opportunity to attend an All-American camp in Houston in March, which helped Davis still understand his position better with the help of coaches.
“Everybody there was good, and I had to go extra hard during that camp just to keep up,” Davis said. “During that camp I realized that my hips weren’t as good as I thought before that camp. I was messing up during some of the drills, but once they taught me the correct technique, I learned from it.”
So far Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern and Abilene Christian have shown interest in Davis. But he is hoping that another season to blossom, which could make him an even more attractive catch.
“He has a knack for finding the ball, and once he gets track of that ball he knows how to explode to get to the ball,” Flowers said. “His athletic ability is off the charts, and with him being just a high school player, he is trying to get better every day.”
Its still early into the 2019 season and Davis has one interception, mostly because opposing teams are just not throwing his way.
But the season is still young.
