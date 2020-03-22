With the competition in district at times overwhelming, the Brazoswood Buccaneers did their best on the basketball court. After District 23-6A all-district selections were released, three Bucs made the list all selected by the district coaches.
Brazoswood finished 2-12 in district play going 15-19 overall for the season and getting seventh place in the standings.
George Ranch and Alief Elsik each were 11-3, sharing the district crown as Pearland and Alief Hastings were 10-4 each for third place.
The districts most valuable player was Hastings’ Peter Mckey, with Elsiks Michael Imariagbe taking the offensive player of the year; George Ranch’s AD Harris was the defensive player of the year and teammate Zion Harper took the newcomer of the year award.
Also, Elsik head coach Joe Hicks was the coach of the year.
Brazoswood junior Jake Simpson was the only player on the first team for the Bucs. Others that joined him were George Ranch’s Ori Limbrick and Stephen Woods; Pearland Dawson’s AJ Richard and Hayden Windsor; Elsik’s Hunter Parsley and Quincy Ivory; Strake Jesuit’s Edgar Romero; Hastings’ Caleb Phillips and Oscar Banks and Pearland’s AJ Tyler.
On the second team for the Bucs were Ty Sims and Vontroy Malone; Elsik’s Martin Tine and Davian Jenkins; George Ranch’s Julian Camper and Jordan Lewis; Pearland’s Jordan Maxwell and D’Antre Boudreaux; Dawson’s Jackie Edwards and Jaylen Carthan, and Strake Jesuit’s Luke Thorburn.
