WEST COLUMBIA
A hat trick by Columbia senior captain Kaitlyn Prihoda combined with stellar defense boosted the Lady ’Necks to a 6-2 win over the Bellville Brahmanettes on Thursday at Griggs Field.
“As a captain and senior on this team that’s been here, I try to say I do that because these are my girls and I like to say I lead them. But without me they can do their own stuff,” Prihoda said. “Sometimes though we need a little kick to get everyone going.”
The Lady ’Necks were playing in the FCBL Tournament involving Columbia, Bellville, Fulshear and Lumberton.
After ending the half 0-0 with missed opportunities for both teams in the rearview, the second half exploded with goals of high quality.
“Mostly we just settled down. We were playing too fast and once we settled down and let the game play more to our speed good things started happening,” Columbia coach Brad Harrington said. “We got a little movement here and there and good openings and finished chances.”
Two minutes into the second half, Columbia defender Haylie Oaks received a pass down the left sideline while making a run toward the goal, hitting her shot off Bellville’s goalkeeper. Prihoda was able to secure the deflection and slot the ball away in an open net to take 1-0 lead.
Two minutes later with 36 minutes left in the game, Bellville forward Avery Ordner was able to take control of a thrown in pass and create enough room for herself on the right corner to hit a shot above Columbia goalkeeper Kirsten Bragg in the top left corner to tie the game 1-1.
As the second half went by, the Lady ’Necks missed chances to take the lead as shots narrowly went wide and hit off the post before Prihoda broke the deadlock.
She received a pass from teammate Nevaeh Martinez, faked out the goalkeeper in the box and shot low into the bottom left corner for a 2-1 advantage over the away side with 24 minutes left.
Prihoda didn’t waste much time after that, scoring another goal two minutes later from a set-piece, connecting with a one-touch kick inside the box to complete her hat trick.
“We’ve been working all year on playing more small ball and working the gaps. Previously we played more long balls working from the top and we’re doing a really good job finding each other,” Prihoda said. “We started finding these pockets and trusted each other a lot more.”
Brahmanette forward Allie Barnett was able to decrease the deficit with 20 minutes left, converting a shot underneath Bragg to trail 3-2, but it wasn’t enough.
Columbia forward Kendall McNett found a pass down the right sideline and converted a cross-net shot into the upper left corner to seal the game with a 4-2 advantage with 15 minutes left.
Lady ’Neck’s Tori Aucoin scored two more goals to end the game.
While the offense played a vital role in the Lady Necks win, defender Myriah Wessells played huge on the backline, stopping numerous two-versus-one runs by Bellville and dissolving any momentum for counterattacks from the opposing side.
“She’s been a rock back there for us. She definitely slows them down and that’s what we need,” Harrington said. “We have here and her sister behind her, all we need her to do is slow them down and Kirsten will finish it off when she needs to.”
The win puts the Lady ’Necks at 7-1 and will head to Lumberton today to take on the Lady Raiders.
