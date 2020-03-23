I repeatedly open my ESPN app to look up sco res that are not there or check for any new sports news that could satisfy my needs.
It’s been over a week since sports was taken away from all of us and I have to say, I wasn’t prepared. I believe people around the world feel the same way.
If it wasn’t for the NFL’s free agency updates and debates about who was going where and who was set to be resigned, I don’t know what I would have watched in my spare time.
March Madness has been canceled for both men and women and all spring activities under the NCAA have been tossed away. The MLB, NBA, NASCAR, The Masters, MLS and leagues around the world have been postponed until further notice.
With everything happening at the same time the question is: What are we to do now? There are a multitude of answers.
I have gone back to reminiscing of the games of old, including Florida vs. Oklahoma in the 2008 BCS National Championship (I am a Gator fan, by the way), USC vs. Texas in the 2005 BCS National Championship and past games ESPN or any other sports network happen to be showing during the day.
Incidentally, I caught myself watching the 2018 Tetris Championship on ESPN2 (as of now ESPN8 “The Ocho”). I was thoroughly excited about the competition like I would have been with any other major sports that came down to the wire.
Video games are another option. Playing by yourself can be a bit boring if you aren’t used to playing for long periods of time, but playing with or against friends can be a game changer. I created an online Madden franchise with friends and we’ve been playing that and NBA 2K20 to get us in the sports spirit without actually watching any.
It makes for good competition amongst friends who are all going through the same withdrawals, though we are all hundreds of miles apart so that’s the only option we have with each other.
Spending time with loved ones is a big plus while sports are away and the family or friends are there to play. Even if you are still working and don’t have as much time as others during the day, the time you would spend watching sports, whether it would be with a family member or not, can be spent connecting with someone you love. That is never a bad thing.
Movie marathons, binge watching television shows, cooking, working out and so many other activities can fill the void sports has left behind. It’s a difficult time for sports lovers across the world, but we all have to persevere until sports can come back to us good as new.
We might even pick up something else we enjoy along the way.
