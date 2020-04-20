Angleton Ladycat Makenna Rubio was a standout leader for her team, and now she can’t wait to keep playing soccer at Angelina College in Lufkin.
“I’m honesty looking forward to another level of play. With high school, it’s a whole different level of play than my club team. It’s faster paced and I want to see how college soccer is,” Rubio said. “That’s what really excites me the most.”
Rubio wasn’t being recruited as heavily during the season, but when the pandemic suspended all activities, her recruitment picked up.
Her parents, Cindy and Alex Rubio, and Angleton coaches guided her through the recruiting process until she was ready to make her commitment to being a Roadrunner.
“It was a great surprise on my birthday,” Alex Rubio said. “It was a lot of long days and weekends that led up to this and it all paid off.”
Her commitment was a special moment that the whole family enjoyed while quarantine safety measure were in place.
“They were so excited,” Rubio said. “I actually accepted the scholarship on my dad’s birthday so that was even more exciting for him ... My mom was the most excited I’m staying closer to home.”
Rubio will be playing for Angelina College Coach Nataki Stewart, who will be in his second year at the school.
She has talked with him only over the phone so far, but his personality and enthusiasm towards her was the main reason she felt comfortable committing.
“I talked with him quite a bit about all the paperwork and everything that’s related to that,” she said. “He’s guided me quite a bit. When I talk with him on the phone I really like his vibe. He talked with me about how excited he was about asking me to commit.”
Though she hasn’t been able to get a full picture of her new school because of the quarantine, she plans to visit with her family whenever it’s safe to do so.
“My family has talked about going up there to after the quarantine to take a look at everything,” Rubio said. “I’ve done quite a bit of looking online with their virtual tours, but it’s hard to get a feel for the place when you’re far away.”
Because there’s a lot Rubio can’t do during quarantine, she’s been doing her best to control what she can and better herself before she gets to Lufkin.
“Right now I just want to stay in shape and stay active with everything that’s going on,” Rubio said. “Once we get out of quarantine I want to get a feel for the college. I know there’s a lot that goes into it and I want to see the pace of everything they go through, all the training they do and how to prepare.”
The biggest challenge Rubio has now is having to workout by herself.
It’s hard to challenge herself alone, but she wants to be able to show everyone what she can do and impress her coaches at Angelina College, she said.
Rubio has always been a leader for her teams and she doesn’t want that to stop during college.
“I’ve always stepped up into a leadership role, but there will already be someone in that leadership role,” she said. “I’m hoping I can impact the team in a good way and I’m going to encourage my teammates however I can and make an impact.”
When she gets to Angelina College, she would prefer to play on defense, but will play anywhere her coaches need her to play.
