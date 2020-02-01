Tennis is back in action for the spring season as local teams competed for local bragging rights. Brazosport hosted the Brazosport Tennis tournament Friday at Brazosport, Brazoswood and Angleton high schools as well as Angleton Junior High.
The tournament included Brazoswood, Angleton, Sweeny, East Bernard, Galveston Ball, Needville, El Campo, Sealy, Terry and Stafford players.
Brazosport’s girls doubles team consisted of Laura Vegas and Victoria Nichols who placed third in Division A of the tournament.
“We got a bye because the people we were supposed to play didn’t show up so we automatically moved to the next round and that helped us,” Lady Ship Vegas said. “We won our second game, but we lost the next game because we got too mentally into the game and just didn’t go out and have fun. We kept getting down on ourselves, but we were able to play well to win the next game and get third.”
Lady Exporter Claire Cundieff went 3-2 for the day, losing in the consolation girls singles final to Terry’s Takayla Hart. It was Brazosport’s first tournament of the season.
Angleton’s tennis team did well on both girls and boys sides.
Ernest Maldonado placed third in boys singles Division A while Payton McIntire and Brandon Thane placed second in boys doubles Division B.
For girls doubles, Perla Lena and Isabel DeLeon earned third in Division B while Ladycat teammates Brooke Morgan and Jessica Gayle placed second in Division A.
“We actually knew all the people we played today. We were friends with two of them and it was a weird day today,” Gayle said. “We went full out and didn’t want to tone it done for anybody. Stafford was the last team we played and overtime we’ve played them we’ve lost. They were freshmen and honestly it wasn’t a total loss — more so a learning experience.”
Brazoswood had a successful day in team play, placing in mixed-doubles, boys doubles and girls doubles.
“I thought overall we had a very successful day. Our kids were extremely competitive today,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Sr. said. “It was a good day. Right now it’s all about getting as much match time as possible.”
John Yates and Ember Todd placed third in mixed doubles, playing together for the first time this season.
Alex Berndt and Carson Laberge placed second in boys doubles, keeping their chemistry alive as usual despite playing separately for mixed-doubles last week in Pearland.
Amy Lee and Sophia Nguyen won the consolation Division B final in girls doubles. Roberts said the two sophomores played well and is excited for their future progress as well as other young players on the Brazoswood squad.
Sweeny Bulldog Mark Niemeyer placed first in boys singles Division B, beating out Galveston Ball’s Johan Kubenac.
