NEEDVILLE — The Columbia Roughnecks came within 20.8 seconds of going 2-0 on the first day of the Leroy Miksch Tournament, but dropped a 54-49 gut-wrencher to Pasadena Memorial in their second game Thursday.
Down by three points and with the ball, the ‘Necks called their last timeout to draw up a play.
“It was going to Cameron Ward, but I had it backward on the inbound play and I didn’t have another timeout,” Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said.
With pressure on the inbounder and Ward being double-teamed, the Roughnecks threw the ball away, allowing Mavericks’ Brandon Patton an open look at the bucket for the final points with a dunk.
“I didn’t have another timeout or else I would have burned it and drawn something else up,” Valladares said.
Columbia (2-2) won the opener against Tulsa-Midway, 61-54.
With 1:34 left in regulation and down by a bucket, Memorial thumped a driving Jamaurion Woodard and sent him to the line. He sank both free throws to the the game at 47. After exchanging possessions, Zade Stroman came up with a big block on Chris Shelvin, which set up a Roughneck fast break. An outlet pass to Sultan Abdullah led to a missed shot, but Ward tipped it in for the lead, 49-47 with 44.9 seconds left.
But Memorial scored the final five points, three of those coming off free throws by Darian Ramos with 20.8 seconds left, 50-49.
Columbia jumped out to a 14-9 advantage after the first quarter, with Abdullah pitching in seven of those points. But Memorial rebounded by taking the second period, 17-10, to go into the locker room ahead, 26-24.
There were 11 turnovers in the third stanza as the Mavericks held on to lead 37-34 going into the final quarter.
Ward led the Roughnecks with 19 points, and Abdullah had 13 points. Memorial’s Ramos finished with a game-high 23 points.
Columbia will return to play at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
COLUMBIA 61, TULOSO-MIDWAY 54
Off to a quick start against the Warriors, the Roughnecks had to hold on in the second half to get the opening-game win.
Columbia led by as much as 17 points in the second quarter, but the Warriors (4-1) started to wake up, benefiting from Roughneck miscues.
Ward got the ’Necks going with an opening drive to kick off the game until Tuloso-Midway’s Aaron Pizana (16 points) converted on a long trey from the wing, 3-2. Ward (20 points) came right back with a 3-pointer of his own as the Roughnecks did not give up the lead after that, 4-3.
The Roughnecks (2-1) went on a 16-6 run as Ward finished with eight points after eight minutes.
Columbia started the second quarter 4-of-8 from the field to open a 29-13 lead, including a basket on an alley-oop pass from Ward to Heston Roberts. But the Warriors finished the second quarter strong, pulling within 10 points on late buckets by Josh Alavarado and Tony Benavidez to make it 34-34 at intermission.
In the third quarter, the Roughnecks shot under 30 percent as Tuloso-Midway cut the advantage in half and trailed 46-41 with eight minutes to play.
With 3:28 left in the game, Devon King connected on a trey from the top of the key to tie it, 53-53. But Columbia went on an 8-1 run down the stretch as Sultan Abdullah scored six points of his dozen points in the period.
Stroman scored 12 points with seven rebounds.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.